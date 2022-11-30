Sophia Bush And Female One Tree Hill Co-Stars Detail Being Forced Into Uncomfortable Maxim Photo Shoot
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz explain what happened with this Maxim photoshoot.
Back in the early 2000s the ladies of One Tree Hill were icons, especially to the women and girls who grew up loving the show. In 2006 during Season 4 of the show, three actresses on the show, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Danneel Ackles appeared on the cover of Maxim. Now Bush and Burton, along with their co-star Bethany Joy Lenz opened up about the misogyny and abuse of power on the set of the photoshoot.
Burton started the conversation about the magazine shoot on the One Tree Hill rewatch podcast Drama Queens, saying:
Bush also explained how they had carefully chosen their outfits that day, and then discussed how their bodies were altered after the photo shoot, she said:
Both Bush and Burton explained that they had to participate in the photoshoot. The actress behind Brooke explained that she was given an ultimatum when she said she didn’t want to do it, she explained:
Along with being forced into the shoot, Burton also explained that the “boss” who visited the set of the Maxim shoot had given her an iPod with music that he had thought “was applicable” to her. She said it was given to her to put Bush “in her place” and make Danneel Ackles “jealous.” Bush said the situation was “scary and uncomfortable.”
Burton, who ended up leaving the One Tree Hill cast early, and praised her co-star for convincing her to do it, has been open about the abuse on the set of the CW show, and how it still affects her. She explained that she will be proud if her daughter tells someone off because she wished she “had had the ability to do that.”
The other host of the podcast, Bethany Joy Lenz explained that she felt like she had been “replaced” because a different actress was put on the cover with Burton and Bush rather than her. She explained that she was told she wasn’t asked by Maxim because she “was too fat” and “wasn’t the ‘hot girl.’” This was news to Bush and Burton, and both actresses were shocked and angry when they learned that the magazine didn’t ask Lenz to do the shoot. This was because they had been told she refused to do the photoshoot.
This is not the first uncomfortable story to come from the actresses, on their podcast they have talked about many uncomfortable and scary situations they have been put in. Eventually, everything the people on One Tree Hill became known, and the showrunner of it and later The Royals Mark Schwahn was fired from The Royals over sexual harassment allegations.
These three actresses started the Drama Queens podcast back in 2021, and Bush explained that they were nervous to speak about their on-set experiences because they were “scared to break hearts.” However, now, they like talking about the show, and Lenz explained that rewatching it has been “healing.”
If you are interested in watching One Tree Hill along with these actresses, you can do so with a Hulu subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.