I’m Pumped That Grey’s Anatomy Is Bringing Back Scott Speedman, But Can We Agree One Thing Needs To Change?

All right, Grey’s Anatomy fans, we’re mere weeks away from the premiere of the show’s 21st season, and boy are there a lot of changes coming our way. The medical drama has moved to a new timeslot , for one thing, and we’re losing a couple of fan favorite doctors . There’s big Meredith Grey news, too, as Ellen Pompeo has confirmed she’s returning for at least seven episodes. Where Meredith goes, Nick Marsh usually follows, and now there is confirmation that Scott Speedman has also signed on for Season 21. I love this so much, but there is one change I need to see with his character.

Scott Speedman To Return To Grey’s Anatomy As Nick Marsh

Scott Speedman has agreed to recur in at least five episodes of Grey’s Anatomy’s 18-episode season, Deadline reports. That’s up from the four episodes we saw him in the last cycle, but keep in mind, Season 20 was only 10 episodes. Speedman returned to the series in Season 18 as a new-ish love interest for Meredith after guest starring in one episode in the 14th season. He had appearances in the double-digits for Seasons 18 and 19 as Nick and Meredith navigated an on-off romance.

Season 20 ended on a high note for Nick and Meredith, when he yet again reassured her that he was all-in on their relationship, and she revealed she’d already put in an offer on the house in Boston that he loved so that they could all live together as a family. Meg Marinis said at D23 that not too much time will pass between seasons, so hopefully Meredith won’t self-sabotage before we see them again, and that leads me to what I hope will be different about Season 21.

The Will-They-Won’t-They Of Nick And Meredith Needs To Stop

Scott Speedman’s return to Grey’s Anatomy was very clearly meant to be Meredith Grey’s endgame — her biggest love since Derek Shepherd. However, even as recently as the Season 20 finale, the writers won’t allow Nick to do anything other than follow Meredith around wondering where he stands with her. Enough with the “will-they-won’t-they.” We know they will because they are!

We’ve now seen three full seasons of Meredith pushing Nick away or making life-changing decisions without him (gosh, even her grand romantic gesture of buying that house shows how little control she will relinquish), and he keeps coming back anyway. He picked her, chose her, loves her. Please, let him keep doing that, but as her partner!

Whether or not Nick will ever measure up to McDreamy in the eyes of the fans is a matter of personal opinion, but it seems pretty clear that it’s Nick or no one for Meredith Grey — if for no other reason than Ellen Pompeo has previously said she’s not doing love scenes with randos anymore.

So, please, Grey’s Anatomy, it’s time to move this relationship forward. We’ll see if that does, in fact, happen when Season 21 hits the 2024 TV schedule at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, September 26, on ABC.