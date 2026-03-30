The Specific Reason Christopher Eccleston Would Return To Doctor Who (And Yes, Please)

There have been six actors who have played the Doctor since Doctor Who was revived for the modern era in 2005 (a few more if you include the brief stints by John Hurt, Jo Martin, and others), but Christopher Eccleston's run stands out as particularly significant because of its brevity. While David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and Ncuti Gatwa stuck with the role for multiple years, he is an outlier because of his short 13-episode run. Eccleston hasn't appeared on the show since, so what would it take to bring him back?

The actor addressed that very question this weekend at C2E2 2026 (via Popverse), and what he proposes is not only not extreme, but would be great to see. As you would expect, he has put some serious consideration into the matter in the last 21 years, and he says that what would bring him back would be a particular change in the personnel who are making the creative decision. Said Eccleston,

I thought about this, [and] not with the four people who are running it now. Here’s the thing: Doctor Who’s written for boys. There has never been a female showrunner of Doctor Who. So my dream is this: there was a little girl who was, I don’t know — six, seven, eight — in 2005 when my series went out, and she gets the job, and she asked me back? I’d go back like a shot.

Since Doctor Who was revived in 2005, it has had three showrunners: Russell T. Davies took the helm from 2004 to 2010 (a.k.a. through the end of David Tennant's original run); Steven Moffat replaced him in the position from 2010 to 2017 (a.k.a. through the end of Peter Capaldi's run); Chris Chibnall then reigned from 2018 to 2022 (a.k.a. the Jodie Whittaker era); and then Davies came back for the recent Ncuti Gatwa episodes.

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At present, the future of Doctor Who is very much up in the air, but it has been confirmed that there is going to be a Christmas special that arrives later in the year, and it's expected to address the big twist involving the reveal of Billie Piper as the latest regeneration of the Doctor at the end of "The Reality War." Piper, of course, was Eccleston's companion Rose Tyler during his series as the Doctor, but given that the upcoming episode has been scripted by Davies and the actor's aforementioned conditions for returning, we probably shouldn't expect a surprise appearance by the Ninth Doctor.

Despite how short his time was as the Doctor, Eccleston was nonetheless great on the show, and it would not only be great to see him one day return, but it would also be great to see a glass ceiling get shattered behind the scenes and for a female showrunner to take the helm. For now, the future is hazy for the beloved sci-fi series, but stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for the latest updates.