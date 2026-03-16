Doctor Who's Christmas Special May Bring Back David Tennant, But I Hope They Don't

Doctor Who is in a precarious place, and while it has a return date on the 2026 TV schedule, it's only for the Christmas special. There are still no known plans for what's ahead beyond that episode, but a new rumor involving David Tennant has me rolling my eyes and making me hope the series isn't headed this route.

Don't get me wrong, Tennant is the golden boy of modern Doctor Who. He is, without question, the most popular Doctor of the run, and fans still love to hear him talk about the show. That said, he doesn't need to be the knight in shining armor every time the series is in trouble, which seems to be precisely why he might be coming back soon.

(Image credit: BBC)

David Tennant Is Rumored To Be Returning To Doctor Who

The Sun had previously reported that there are ongoing discussions to bring back David Tennant to Doctor Who to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The BBC reviving the series. Essentially, the idea is that Tennant and actress Billie Piper put the series back on the map, so who better to pair up to celebrate that occasion? While that anniversary has since paased, evidently the idea is still in consideration.

Article continues below

Piper, of course, was recently revealed as the person The Doctor regenerated into. The rumor was further substantiated by a tease on the in-universe UNIT website, signaling the series may revisit a previous storyline that involved Rose Tyler and The Doctor. CinemaBlend's Adam Holmes did a great write-up for those interested in what the collaboration could be, but for the sake of staying on task, I'll leave the story details to him. The main takeaway here is that it seems as though Tennant is going to return to Doctor Who, and the latest information makes the rumor even more likely.

(Image credit: The BBC)

We Just Saw David Tennant During The 60th Anniversary

It marks a big return for David Tennant, who was last in the Doctor Who franchise *checks notes* three years ago. The actor was just on the show as the Fourteenth Doctor, who remains alive in-universe after a reunion with his former companion, Donna Noble.

Following those specials, Tennant was pretty adamant he would not be returning as The Doctor again. It only took a year before he greatly softened his stance on that, and now, with Billie Piper back in the mix, it feels all too likely he'll pop back up again.

I was initially jazzed about the idea of Tennant returning back when he first hinted he could, but that was before Ncuti Gatwa left. This was also before Disney backed out of its partnership with The BBC, and the series' future was left up in the air for how it's moving forward. To me, it feels like the difference between bringing in Tennant because Doctor Who has a great story to tell, and bringing him in because the franchise is in a bad place and the network needs to draw eyes. That may not actually be the case, but to me, it certainly feels that way, much like when he succeeded Jodie Whittaker's as The Doctor.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney+)

Billie Piper's Stint As The Doctor Is Rumored To Be A Placeholder

There are additional rumors circulating that Billie Piper will not be the face of Doctor Who for long. The previously mentioned tease on the UNIT blog has hinted that this is Rose Tyler, who's been living another universe, we're seeing, suggesting that the character was yanked from time due to some event and pulled to the TARDIS due to her connection with it.

The plot logistics are confusing, but the main takeaway is not. If this is true, Billie Piper was a placeholder star for Doctor Who, and there's clearly a plan in place for her to hold down the ship while the BBC hunts for the next person to be the real Doctor going forward.

It's a big disappointment if that's the case, because Piper's return to Doctor Who was one of its most exciting twists in quite a while. It even lessened the sting of Ncuti Gatwa's sudden exit from the franchise, but now that it seems more likely her position is not permanent, so it just feels like a stunt casting. As such, I'm not exactly on board with the idea of repeating that to prop up someone who is already a stunt casting, and then see the series start from scratch at a later date.

(Image credit: The BBC)

Doctor Who Needs A Real Plan For Longevity And Less Nostalgia Bait

I feel like this entire year I've been searching for reasons to be optimistic about the future of Doctor Who, but with every rumor I grow increasingly worried that there is no path forward for the sci-fi series. If Billie Piper is indeed a placeholder and will not be The Doctor permanently, then who is the next Doctor going to be?

More importantly, should the franchise be focusing on getting Piper and David Tennant together for a Christmas special when it doesn't appear that either will be a part of the series' longterm plan in the future? Listen, I have no skin in the game outside of being someone who wants to see new episodes, but even I have to wonder if Doctor Who is using its funding in the best way right now to drum up more nostalgia bait after we just had that not too long ago.

As much as I want a new Doctor Who episode in 2026, I'm growing increasingly concerned about when we might actually get a new season of the show, and when we may learn who the next Doctor is. Granted, I'm spiraling down a web of speculation at this point, but given The Sun has usually been on the money when it comes to Who news in the past, I'm more apt to believe this will be confirmed sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, I will keep my fingers crossed for positive updates about the show's future. If there is an eventual reunion between The Doctor and Rose Tyler, I hope that it at least sets us on a path to figuring out what's next for the franchise.