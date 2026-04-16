Why Doctor Who Fans Are Not Happy About A Trailer The Franchise Just Dropped: 'It's Just Frustrating'

The BBC dropped a new trailer for a Doctor Who project, but not for the anticipated Christmas Special coming in the 2026 TV schedule. Many fans are still eager to see what Billie Piper's return to the franchise will look like, which is likely why there's some negative backlash toward this trailer for an upcoming audio drama.

Big Finish has a new audio drama on the way featuring the return of the Ninth Doctor, played by Christopher Eccleston, with Piper returning as Rose Tyler. Doctor Who fans love audio dramas, and I'm sure they'll love the latest adventure, "Thirteen O'Clock." The real misstep here was releasing a trailer that made it seem like an upcoming television episode. Check it out below:

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I'll admit, I got giddy when the trailer started up, because I thought we were finally being granted footage of the upcoming Christmas special, despite it only being April. After months of hearing that there were multiple versions written, and that plans have remained in flux for what's to come after, at least we have this trai...wait, no, that isn't the case.I wasn't the only one frustrated to see this is how the latest audio drama is being promoted, based on comments in the Instagram post:

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This is the best example of how to NOT advertise an event... It's not teasing, it's not making hype, it's just frustrating - Garbiele01

Me thinking this was for the Xmas special 😀 - tjplumm

This is an episode that would look great on television #justsaying - nswphotography

When will we get an announcement for the new episode? - ybbimi

Had me in the first half ngl - _aarontakesphotos_

Again, none of these comments were directing anger or dismay toward the audio drama itself, but rather the way it was presented. It doesn't help that Billie Piper is featured in this seemingly recycled footage, and we all know she's going to be the lead in the upcoming Christmas special.

It's the latest update as Doctor Who fans desperately wait for more answers about the future of the franchise, with no answers beyond that the BBC intends to keep the series alive. Rumors abound, however, that Billie Piper is a placeholder and isn't expected to be The Doctor full-time. There are also no updates on who could play the next Doctor, and until that's decided, I don't imagine we'll get a filming date for a new season.

There are positives to look forward to, as The War Between the Land and the Sea received rave reviews in its attempt to cater to a more mature audience. There's evidence that there's an audience who wants to see the franchise mature, but whether that means Doctor Who will ever step away from being a show intended for almost every age is another story.

All this to say, we're still waiting on concrete updates about Doctor Who's Christmas special, which should arrive on or around Christmas Day. The War Between the Land and the Sea will premiere for those with a Disney+ subscription at some point in 2026 as well, so stay tuned for that.