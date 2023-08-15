Stars On Mars Just Upped The Ante With An Exciting Twist That Elevates The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stars On Mars episode "Downward Dog." Read at your own risk!

Stars On Mars only has two episodes left, and the final two won't be like the previous ones. Now would be the time to use a Hulu subscription to binge the Fox series ahead of what's coming if you haven't already, because there was a brand new twist thrown at the people in the habitat that will completely change the game.

With actress Ariel Winter out the door following her performance in the mission, Stars On Mars announced a new twist for its remaining competitors. The role of the base commander will end for the remainder of the show, and will challenge the remaining celebrities to pull their weight if they want to make it to the end.

Removing Base Commander Will Improve Stars On Mars

The base commander was in a powerful position on Stars On Mars, as was their support position, the mission specialist. Provided the team collaboratively completed a mission, the group-appointed base commander and the mission specialist that week had immunity from being eliminated for that round. This afforded many people a lot of power during eliminations where they could send anyone home if they wanted to, provided they could come up with a viable reason others would agree with.

Now that everyone is forced to compete without the luxury of being able to skate on through as base commander, it feels like there's an even playing field for everyone left. Marshawn Lynch, Adam Rippon, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Paul Pierce, and Cat Cora will have to battle it out to make it to the end, and I'm absolutely thrilled about that.

Removing Base Commander Truly Makes It Anyone's Game

Stars On Mars has whittled the competition down to the people who truly wanted to be there, though the series was partially helped by celebrities removing themselves from the game. In any case, the final contestants are all fierce competitors, and I'm thrilled to see them battle it out until the very end. Right now, I'm banking on Porsha Williams Guobadia and Adam Rippon to walk out on top, though my heart is with Marshawn Lynch and Paul Pierce to win. Seriously, can those guys have more reality shows to compete on together?

I also have to give some massive props to Cat Cora, who has really navigated the game well despite being one of the newcomers midway through the season. I'm confident she'll fight until she can't any longer, and if there was a base commander who would be responsible for getting the rest of the celebrities to the end of the game, she'd have my vote. There won't be, however, and I'm completely fine with that, provided these final episodes are as thrilling as I expect them to be.

