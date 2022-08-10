Stassi Schroeder Went Back To Her Early Vanderpump Rules Look, And She's Not Mad About It

For eight seasons on Bravo’s hit series Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder earned quite the reputation for herself. Some might say it was a reputation for throwing tantrums and sarcasm, while she herself would proclaim it was for being a “devil” and a “basic bitch.” She’s since moved on from all that and is now a wife and mother of one. But the former reality star channeled her early seasons look of late – just the look, mind you – and she’s not mad about it.

The 34-year-old had, technically, been doing the bleached blonde hair trend for a while. Even at her destination second wedding to Beau Clark in Italy this past May, she was still keeping it light. However, on her Instagram on August 9, Stassi Schroeder showed off her locks being naturally light brown again, as they were in the heyday of Vanderpump Rules. See the after/before pics here:

A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

None of the past or current Vanderpump Rules cast commented on the snap, perhaps because of reports that Stassi Schroeder had disinvited some of them to her European nuptials. Her husband/former co-star Beau Clark was all for the transformation, though, saying Schroeder was a “MILF” who keeps “getting more stunning with age.” Yet, to be fair, Clarke wasn’t around during the Season 1-era Stassi and the messy storylines that ensued, so I'm not entirely sure he can appreciate the moment this really is.

There were some famous faces who did react to the new/old style. Namely, Stassi Schroeder’s pal Lea Michele of Glee fame wrote, “LOVE!!!” Bravo’s RHONY alum Dorinda Medley, who has also done the platinum blonde look herself, said that she’s now considering copying the younger TV personality.

But personally, I’m loving all the comparisons to actress Jennifer Aniston by Stassi Schroeder’s fans in the comments. I can definitely see it. I’m also seeing a bit of old-school Lala Kent, a.k.a. Schroeder’s ex-castmate who is slated to still star in the greenlit tenth season.

There were rumors floating around earlier this year that Stassi Schroeder might return to her old show after being fired back in 2020 for racist behavior. We know that Lisa Vanderpump, Schroeder’s old boss and executive producer of the show, has said she would have liked a comeback moment for the star back then, too.

Nevertheless, when Schroeder opened up about her controversial firing amidst her second book’s promotional tour recently, she not only alleged that other castmates were involved in the incident that got her axed, but that she wasn’t entirely sure if doing reality TV again was the life for her. The Bravolebrity explained at the time that she had “done the work” to rectify her behavior (via a diversity coach) and is now focused on her burgeoning family.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is expected to be pretty juicy, with or without Stassi. A slew of breakups has hit the current cast in recent months, including James Kennedy/Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent/Randall Emmett, and Katie Maloney/Tom Schwartz. So, all in all, things might be getting even more messy than a signature Schroeder birthday party walkout here soon.

Alas, a release date for the new season hasn't been announced yet. But fans can check out the old seasons and hairstyles on Vanderpump Rules with a Peacock Premium subscription.