Station 19: I'm Concerned Some Firefighters Won’t Survive The Series Finale, But I Can’t Wait To See This Fire Tornado

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Station 19’s May 23 episode “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.” Watch the episode with your Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.

The end of Station 19 is, unfortunately, upon us, and after the penultimate episode, “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” we now know the final battle that our heroes will face before the series comes to an end. Wildfires are burning out of control in Seattle, and when the most recent episode ended on a cliffhanger, two firefighters were left in particularly dire circumstances. After seeing next week’s promo, I’m afraid not everyone is going to make it out alive, but wait, was that a fire tornado?

In the May 23 episode — the last one before the May 30 series finale — Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) risked his own life to save Travis Montgomery’s, pushing Travis (Jay Hayden) out of the way of a falling branch but getting crushed himself. Then Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) found herself trapped in a ring of fire, where she says in the preview for next week’s finale “One Last Time” that she doesn’t think she’ll be able to get out of. Watch the preview for yourself:

OK, yes, I am very concerned for Theo, Maya and the rest of the firefighters, but you guys, FIRE TORNADO. I mean, that’s how you do a series finale. I’m just as upset as the rest of Station 19’s fans that the show is being canceled , but it looks like showrunners Peter Paige and Zoanne Clack are really doing everything to go out with the biggest bang, and you have to love that.

What I will not love is if they kill off Maya. My poor little heart simply couldn’t take it, especially with the way this episode ended, showing Maya helplessly trying to find a path to safety as her wife Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) cried tears of joy at the news that she is pregnant. We need this Marina baby , and we need both moms to be there, thank you very much.

I really don’t want to lose Theo either, but he was not looking good as they airlifted him to Grey Sloan Memorial (which was teased in Grey’s Anatomy ’s own completely unhinged preview ). Could Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) even survive another loss? Talk about a heart not being able to take it, Vic already suffered a heart attack after Dean Miller died, and that was after she lost her fiancé Lucas Ripley.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a really heartbreaking death on Station 19 , and I wouldn’t be surprised if our luck ran out in the series finale. Either way, this season has felt like the fire station is at the end of an era. Jack Gibson was forced to retire from firefighting, and Theo had already left for another job. Even Vic seems to be headed to bigger and better things, relocating to Washington, D.C., to take Crisis One to the national level.

Despite fans’ efforts to save Station 19 , no streaming service has yet swooped in to save it from cancellation , and at this point I think the most we can hope for is that some of the characters jump over to Grey’s Anatomy .

Regardless of what happens after next week, I certainly know where I’ll be at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, May 30 — curled up with my wine and popcorn, tuned into ABC and ready to see Station 19 fight a fire tornado.