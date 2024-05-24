Grey’s Anatomy Just Went Completely Unhinged, And Now I’m Really Worried About The Season 20 Finale

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the May 23 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “I Carry Your Heart.” You can stream the episode with a Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.

Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th season may have been shortened to just 10 episodes, but it seems like the writers were still able to squeeze in the typical amount of drama. The May 23 episode, specifically, went scorched earth on its doctors ahead of the season finale, as we saw the end of two — possibly three! — couples, one doctor getting fired, and another getting a job offer that would mean yet another frustrating character exit . But as completely unhinged as the penultimate episode was, I’m even more concerned about what’s to come in the finale episode.

What Craziness Did I Just Witness On ‘I Carry Your Heart’?

It seemed like there were twists and turns in every relationship on this episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Jules Millin and Blue Kwan reignited their situationship, for one, and things looked touch-and-go for a minute there with Jo and Link. However, in the end it was Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) who officially ended things with Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) when she realized how complicated it was to work for your partner.

Speaking of making things official, it looked like Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) — who made a guest appearance after exiting the series in Season 19 — might be on the verge of giving their marriage another shot, only to have Winston finally sign the divorce papers he’d been sitting on for a month. What a crap day for love.

In addition to that, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) are AGAIN a big question mark, because Meredith AGAIN failed to include Nick in any of her decision-making and seemed to be dragging her feet on them living together. He moved to Seattle, then Boston for you, Mer. If Nick’s not endgame , cut him loose already!

In other hugely terrible news, Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) got fired after admitting to Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) that she’d used the hospital’s money to fund Meredith’s Alzheimer’s research . Why did Owen think that Catherine would respect Teddy for being honest about that? Have Owen and Teddy ever made good decisions?

That may not be the end of the carnage, either. After the news that Grey’s Anatomy is losing series regulars Jake Borelli (who plays Levi Schmitt) and Midori Francis in Season 21, this episode set up another possible character exit. Maggie Pierce offered Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) a second-year job at the Heart Center of Chicago — an especially attractive offer after Lucas found out he’ll likely have to repeat his intern year at Grey-Sloan. But Grey’s Anatomy wouldn’t get rid of McDreamy’s nephew, right? RIGHT?!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Finale Promises More Trauma

We knew heads would roll when Catherine learned that Meredith and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) had gone behind her back, and the promo for the Season 20 finale “Burn It Down” shows that we’ll see that showdown. And just like Teddy flatlined in the Season 19 finale, it looks like we’ll have another surgeon down next week. Check out the promo below:

All these breakups, firings, character exits, etc., and now we have to worry about Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) passing out for seemingly no reason? Tune in next week to see how it all goes down. Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 20 finale will air at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, May 30, on ABC.