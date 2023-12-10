As Fans Try To 'Save' Canceled Station 19, Shonda Rhimes Speaks Out

After enduring a fall with no new seasons of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans were relieved when a 2024 premiere date was announced for the Seattle series on ABC. However, our excitement over the return of Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and our other favorite first responders was quickly extinguished, with the news that Season 7 of the firefighter drama will be its last . Creator Shonda Rhimes has now spoken out about the cancellation, as viewers started a petition to “Save Station 19.”

Station 19 premiered in 2018 as a second spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy (following Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013). Shonda Rhimes paid tribute to the cast in an Instagram post that featured photos of some of the cast members alongside the caption:

Grateful for an unforgettable run. A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories.

While the creator may be grateful for the memories, Station 19 fans didn’t take the cancellation news lying down. A “Save Station 19” petition has been started at change.org that has garnered more than 16,000 signatures as of this writing. The organizer cited the show’s large fan base around the world as one of the reasons that it should continue, as well as its handling of tough social issues and LGBTQ+ representation.

Station 19 boasts a diverse cast of POC and queer characters, with Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato in particular making fans believe in love as Maya Bishop and Carina DeLuca (aka their couple name Marina). Representation seemed to be a big topic on the petition, as people gave their reasons for signing. A few of the comments included:

This show saved me in so many ways. It's the best show on television right now. I don't want to lose Marina. That representation is so important. – Artie Sookram

The representation on this show is so needed to be seen. There are not many wlw representation on television today which is so sad. We really need it. – Jaquetta Fitzpatrick

This show is needed right now. Representation matters and fans and the cast/crew deserve these stories to be told. – Jessica Johnson

The silver lining of the Station 19 cancellation is that the writers had enough warning to be able to write Season 7 to a satisfying ending. This season will only feature 10 episodes — receiving the same shortened order as Grey’s Anatomy due to the strikes — but hopefully there will be resolution at least for Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), who suffered a head injury in the Season 6 finale and Theo and Vic’s relationship drama after he got it on with another woman in a coat closet. And can we please, please, finally get a Marina baby before we have to say goodbye?