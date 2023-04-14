Station 19: How Those Photos Of Natasha And Robert Could Really Screw Things Up For The Fire Station

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Station 19’s April 13 episode “Get It All Out.”

It wasn’t all that long ago on Station 19 that Maya Bishop was blackmailing fire chief Natasha Ross in an attempt to get her captaincy back, and lo and behold, it looks like that opportunity is knocking yet again. Mayoral candidate Michael Dixon provided Maya with photographic proof of Natasha’s romantic relationship with Robert Sullivan, saying that if she helps take down the chief, he’ll see that she gets promoted in the fire house. This is exactly what Maya has been wanting, but using those photos could really screw things up for the Station 19 firefighters. Let’s break it all down.

Dixon’s Offer Could Actually Benefit Maya, Andy, And Robert

First things first, if Dixon’s offer wasn't a good one, there would be no reason for Maya (Danielle Savre) to even consider it. However, she’s risked everything — from her health to her marriage — to try to become captain again, so it’s no surprise she’s at least a little intrigued. In “Get It All Out,” she took the pics to Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) to get her take on the situation, and Andy was furious that Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) had been lying to her about the relationship.

Maya’s not the only firefighter who might benefit from Dixon’s offer. Andy has been bumping heads with new captain Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda), and there’s no doubt she’d prefer Maya to be back in that position. And as crappy as it is, Robert would also benefit from Natasha (Merle Dandridge) losing her position, because he wouldn’t have to move to Spokane to advance his career, and he could theoretically be with the woman he loves out in the open. However, here’s why they still shouldn’t allow those photos to get out.

They Can’t Let Dixon Win The Election

“Get It All Out” saw Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) stepping down from the election when it appeared Dixon would be defeated by the other candidate. If Dixon’s plan to have Natasha replaced with a fire chief who would endorse him worked, he would likely become mayor. That would mean the end of Crisis One, budget cuts for the fire station, and likely increased tensions between the firefighters and the police department. Not even Maya being named captain would save them from Mayor Dixon.

That Might Be The End For Marina

Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) finally agreed to get back together (slowly) with Maya, but this move by Natasha would only prove to Carina that nothing had changed. Releasing those photos would mean that Maya continued to put her job first, despite who was on the receiving end of the consequences. Things just started to get better for Marina, but this would likely end them.

What Will Andy And Maya Do?

The preview for next week’s episode seems to show Maya and Andy taking the photos to Natasha. Will they ask the fire chief for favors in exchange for their silence? Will they be able to work together to take down Dixon? Take a look for yourself: