Station 19 Revealed Maya’s Fate In Midseason Premiere, But What Does That Mean For Her And Carina?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses Station 19’s Season 6 midseason premiere, “We Build Then We Break.” Consider yourself warned!

It’s been a long couple of months for Station 19 fans, who last saw Maya Bishop falling off of a treadmill and collapsing unconscious on the floor of the firehouse. Answers about her fate didn’t come in the Grey’s Anatomy side of the crossover , either, so at long last, when Season 6 resumed with “We Build Then We Break,” we finally learned what happened to the firefighter. Unfortunately, those answers weren’t great — for Maya’s health or her marriage to Carina — and Station 19 ultimately left us with more questions, including a big one: is this the end of Marina? Let’s break down what happened to the fan-favorite couple in the February 23 episode.

What Happened To Maya After She Was Knocked Unconscious?

With the rest of the firefighters working to put out the fire at Meredith Grey’s house, it was Jack Gibson ( Grey Damon ) who found Maya (Danielle Savre) passed out on the ground. He rushed her to Grey Sloan Memorial, where she was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a potentially fatal condition that was caused by Maya’s excessive exercise. Of course Maya refused to admit there was anything wrong, telling Carina (Stefania Spampinato) that she should use her pull to get her discharged.

Carina went in the opposite direction, as she and and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) told Maya that if she didn’t agree to stay in the hospital for a few days, they would place her on a 72-hours hold. Maya, who spent the first episodes of Season 6 continually refusing her wife’s requests that she see a therapist, begged Carina to let her go home, and a gut-wrenching scene ensued as Maya tried to fight her way out of her bed until Carina threatened to have her restrained. The firefighter had venom in her voice when she told her wife:

This isn’t support. This isn’t love. When your brother died, you could barely get off the freaking kitchen floor. You know what I did? I gave you space when you needed it. I let you figure out your crap on your own. I didn’t call psych and have you committed. Okay? That is love. That is support. So no, this is not helping me. I can’t believe you would do this to me. Oh, the lengths you’ll go to get your way. If you walk out that door, we’re done. Do you hear me?

Carina’s tearful response of, “I lose you either way, bella. I’d rather lose you and have you be alive,” as Maya continued to call out to her, was as heartbreaking as anything I’ve seen on the show.

Is This Really The End Of Marina?

Maya and Carina have been through so much! With Maya’s demotion , Carina’s visa, the death of Andrew DeLuca , and more, fans have barely gotten to celebrate the marriage of the Station 19 ladies who boast the best couple name ever — not to mention that we were hoping to see the couple have a baby ! However, after Carina left the hospital, she was shown packing a suitcase to leave their apartment, so it seems like this is a true separation.

Furthermore, the preview for next week’s episode shows Maya telling fire department psychologist Diane that Carina doesn’t live there anymore. We can only hope that Maya does eventually get the help she needs and the two can work it out. There hasn’t been a whole hell of a lot of optimism on Station 19, though, so Marina fans should probably prepare for more rough waters ahead.