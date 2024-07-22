After Stephen Amell Drops First Look At Suits L.A., I’m Just Living For The Arrow Fans’ Comments

While it’s still unclear whether or not Netflix will tag with Jack Spade for a third season of the wrestling drama Heels , that drama’s star Stephen Amell is 100% heading back to network TV now that NBC confirmed its series order for the legal drama spinoff Suits: L.A. series order. The spinoff to USA’s hit legal drama (whose surge of streaming popularity on Netflix in 2023 sparked calls for a follow-up) unveiled its first look at Amell’s new character Ted Black, but the actor’s fans were positively green with Arrow references.

Having filmed the pilot over the spring in Vancouver, nearly 12 years after suiting up as Oliver Queen , Amell is no doubt pumped to get his latest TV show in front of audiences, even though it won’t be arriving before the 2024 premiere schedule concludes. But it’ll seemingly take some time before his fanbase fully transitions from Arrow-based reactions to Suits-adjacent comments. Check out his Instagram post below.

A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) A photo posted by on

With a whole sunlit city seen through massive windows behind him, Stephen Amell’s Ted Black could feasibly be a superhero alter ego, but it’s not a super-suit he’s wearing for NBC’s newest legal dramedy. And he likely won’t be donning any masks, either, barring any COVID-related plotlines. But fans don’t need visual connections to remember what will possibly go down as Amell’s most celebrated role.

Easily the most popular reply to Amell’s pic is a spin on a classic Arrow quote from the CW/DC drama’s first season:

You have failed this firm?? @sammy_fls

The Hood was addressing criminals and other evildoers with his ominous phrase, but it’ll be interesting to see which side of the moral line Ted Black falls to, and whether or not he’d be an aid to a local superhero or a hindrance. Not that Suits: L.A. or any other NBC shows will feature superheroes, but one can dream.

Now here’s a smattering of other Arrow-centric comments from Stephen Amell’s fans.

Once Oliver Queen, always Oliver Queen:))) - @r7raha

Excited to see this series. I confess, I still watch Arrow on Netflix every day. My daughter makes fun of me, but I don't care.👏 - @doeraeheart

I thought this was a screenshot from when Oliver was Mayor 🤣🤣 - @mirroredbrandie

Does he fight crime by night and wrestle on the weekends? - @dinny_cork

If there's no slamon ladder scene I'm losing it - @ashwin.vardhan

Billionaire playboy to a Corporate lawyer anyways I'm excited - @minor_muku

Oh my god I thought this was Oliver Queen and my heart skipped a beat - @itsssnoemii

Where is the beard, Stephen??? - @benneyendoni

And yes, there were certainly plenty of other comments with other forms of "You have failed this..." jokes, with no doubt plenty of others on the way once more pics and trailers are released. Heaven help us all if Ted Black happens to find archery to be a soothing pastime, or if he happens to enjoy wearing bad wigs.

Not that it was solely TV fans who chimed in on Amell's post. His wife Cassandra, Superman & Lois' Elizabeth Tulloch and an Arrow actor also shared their support, as seen below.

Pretty hot. - @cassandrapants

Congrats my friend 🙌🙌🙌 - @bitsietulloch

First time ever on set I worked with this man. I was a Bratva gangster trying to kill him in the Russian fight club scene. Arrow season 7 episode : Prochnost - @joebergfilm

Suffice to say, Stephen Amell has a ton of support behind him going into his first season as Ted Black. And if NBC or Peacock happens to go into development on Suits: Central City with Grant Gustin in a title role, we'll all know what the deal is.

The former federal prosecutor that the actor is playing will be surrounded by other characters who are aiming to keep his firm afloat during a period of crisis. Those characters will be portrayed by the likes of Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Alice Lee, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush.

Expect to find Suits: L.A. hitting NBC's schedule during midseason premieres, and be sure to catch up on the O.G. series streaming with a Netflix subscription.