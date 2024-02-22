Stephen Amell's Suits Spinoff Has Recruited A Walking Dead Star To Play An Important Character

Following Suits’ massive success on Netflix last year, work has begun on expanding this universe. In January, NBC gave a pilot order to Suits L.A., and earlier this month, it was announced that Arrow’s Stephen Amell will lead the spinoff. Now word’s come in that The Walking Dead’s Josh McDermitt has joined Suits L.A. to play someone closely tied to Amell’s character.

As previously revealed, Suits L.A. will see Amell playing Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who moved to Los Angeles 15 years ago to form a law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law with his best friend Stuart Lane. Deadline reports that McDermitt has been cast to play Stuart, who’s described as “being energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed.” Ted represents some of the City of Angels’ most powerful clients, but when his and Stuart’s firm hit a crisis point, Amell’s will have to, as described in the official logline, “embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

Josh McDermitt is best known for playing Eugene Porter in The Walking Dead, with the character being introduced in Season 4 and managing to survive all the way to the end of the show. Prior to coming aboard the AMC program, the actor led the short-lived TV Land sitcom Retired at 35, and his other notable small screen credits include Mad Men, the Twin Peaks revival, The Kids Are Alright and Creepshow.

Suits aired from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network, but when the show’s first eight seasons were made available to Netflix subscribers, its popularity soared to heights never reached during the original run (if you want access to all nine Suits seasons, you’ll need a Peacock subscription). Although USA might return to making scripted originals, NBC decided to get in on the Suits action and move forward with Suits L.A., which Aaron Korsh, the original series’ creator, is putting together. He’s executive producing alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein, and Victoria Mahoney will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Suits L.A. will begin production in Vancouver in late March, but to be clear, it’s not guaranteed to become a series just yet. After the pilot is shot, NBC will decide whether or not to order Season 1 or shelve the project. We’ll learning in the weeks ahead who will join Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt in Suits L.A.’s main cast, with the logline also saying that the characters in Ted Black and Stuart Lane’s sphere will test their loyalties and start mixing their professional and personal lives together.

While we wait for more news on how Suits L.A. is coming along, browse through the 2024 TV schedule to learn what shows are currently airing or will premiere/return soon.