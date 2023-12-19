'I'm Gobsmacked': Suits Star Reveals The Group Chat Reaction When The Cast Found Out Suits Had Been Streamed For Billions Of Minutes On Netflix

It's been a solid four years since USA's legal drama Suits wrapped up its nine-season run. Yet, if you haven't caught wind of it, the show is currently experiencing a resurgence, thanks to its debut on Netflix earlier this year. Originally airing from 2011 to 2019, the series has returned to the spotlight, crushing it on Netflix’s Top 10 trending list . Joining the chorus of reactions is former cast member Sarah Rafferty, who, much like her colleague Meghan Markle, is taking a moment to acknowledge the show's recent milestones. Rafferty candidly admitted to being "gobsmacked" by the billions of minutes the show has racked up in streaming and even gave a peak into the cast’s group chat.

The former Donna Paulsen performer shared her astonishment during an interview with People , expressing her amazement at the overwhelming support for the legal drama. The program amassed an astonishing 3 billion viewing minutes in its inaugural week on the platform, breaking the Nielsen record for all-time overall streaming, surpassing Ozark in the process . With that, she had this to say to the publication:

I’m gobsmacked. You can’t really metabolize that in a real-world kind of way. I don’t get it.

The actress, currently featured in one of Netflix's eight new shows , My Life with the Walter Boys, provided some insight regarding how the cast collectively reacted when they found out about the billions of streaming minutes. According to her, the response in the group chat went something like this:

Somebody sent one of the articles that said ‘billions of minutes,’ and everybody was like, ‘Wait, what?!’

The unexpected resurgence of interest in Suits is genuinely astonishing, showing that you never know what show may get a second wind on a streaming platform. At 51, Sarah Rafferty reflects on the enduring impact of the show, expressing gratitude for its role in offering a brief escape to fans. Emphasizing the unique multi-generational appeal of the series, she said:

I'm incredibly grateful because our world sometimes right now feels like it's growing increasingly dark and fractured and limited in moments, and I think that it helps — it makes me feel good. It's just as simple as that — to know that this thing that we worked on for 10 years is providing escape for people, or providing connection, meaning, in any way, shape, or form. And if that's just having a break from the news of the world, I'll take it.

In the wake of this streaming phenomenon, the show's cast and crew of have expressed a range of reactions. Gabriel Macht, known for portraying Harvey Specter, seemed genuinely excited by the situation. Amid the frenzy, he shared a story of interacting with a dedicated fan who had watched the show an impressive 17 times . In good spirits, Macht even threw down a challenge for others to stream it to match that level of devotion. Meanwhile, series creator Aaron Korsh offered insights into the show's enduring popularity . He attributed it to various factors, including the relatable characters and the sustained public interest in Meghan Markle.

As the show continued to break viewing records, there was speculation about the possibility of a revival or sequel series. This speculation was finally put to rest in October when it was confirmed that a new show within the Suits universe is in the works. However, it won't be a sequel, prequel or spinoff. Aaron Korsh is developing a series set in the same universe, featuring a fresh setting and a new roster of characters. Once that show drops, I'd be curious to know if Sarah Rafferty and her former co-stars share thoughts about that in their group chat.