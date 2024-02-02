The Suits Spinoff Just Got Great News, And Now There Are Plot Details

Even though Suits concluded its nine-season run on USA Network back in 2019, the show returned to the spotlight in 2023 thanks to Netflix subscribers checking out the first eight seasons and streaming billions of minutes of the show, leading to it crushing on the platform’s Top 10 list. Suits became so popular that in October, it was announced that a spinoff was in development, one that was later revealed to be set in Los Angeles. Now this spinoff has not only gotten some great news, we finally have some concrete plot details to absorb.

Following the news from earlier this month that the Suits spinoff was being developed as a pilot for NBC, outlets like THR have announced that the network has officially ordered said pilot. While that doesn’t mean just yet that the officially-titled Suits L.A. will be turned into a series, it’s still a big step forward for the project. Like its predecessor, Suits L.A. comes from the mind of Aaron Korsh, whose executive producing alongside Dave Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein, all of whom were also EPs on Suits. Victoria Mahoney is directing the pilot.

The pilot’s production is scheduled to begin in March in Vancouver, and if Suits L.A. is ordered to series, it will air sometime during the 2024-2025 TV season. As for the plot, the spinoff will focus on a new group of characters, with the main lead being Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself to represent powerful clients in the City of Angels. Per the official description:

His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

No casting for Suits L.A. has happened yet, and while the spinoff will exists in the same universe as Suits, it remains to be seen if any characters will appear should this become a series. Although USA Network is reportedly gearing up to resume making scripted shows, it was decided to develop Suits L.A. for broadcast television instead. So now we have to wait a few months for the pilot to be shot and for NBC to decide if it wants to dedicate airtime to it in the next TV season or pass.

For now, along with Suits still being able to stream on Netflix, all of its nine seasons can be accessed with a Peacock subscription. Beyond that, our 2024 TV schedule is available for perusal if you’re wondering about new and returning shows airing now or in the coming months.