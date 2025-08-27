Amidst Late Night Shakeup, Donald Trump Is Now Taking Shots At Seth Meyers And NBC

It's an interesting time for late night TV, as the genre is seemingly going through a number of changes. The internet was set ablaze with news of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert being cancelled, prompting plenty of responses from fans as well as support from other hosts like Jimmy Fallon. As things shake out, Donald Trump has been vocal about Colbert, and is now taking aim at Seth Meyers

Colbert has been joking about what's next after his show ends, but folks have been wondering if more late night firings might occur. While fans are sounding off about the cancellation, President Trump is taking to Truth Social to take shots at a number of the late night hosts. Case in point: the following post that criticized Seth Meyers. As he put it:

There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers. He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!

Trump taking aim at the SNL alum probably isn't all that surprising if you watch Late Night with Seth Meyers. During his presidencies Meyers and his team regularly filmed a segment called "A Closer Look", where he would criticize and poke fun at Trump and his administration. So this type of take down online was possibly a long time coming for the President, and follows suit given he previously commented on Colbert getting axed.

Of course, Meyers isn't the only one that Donald Trump is posting bout on Truth Social. In another post he also made claims about the talents of Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, the latter of which actually hosted him on The Tonight Show. As the Apprentice host put it:

Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE! Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.

Kimmel called out CBS after Colbert's cancellation, which may be another reason why the comedian has received the ire of Trump. But overall it seems like none of the late night hosts are exempt from the President's disdain, especially since many of them use their platform to publicly criticize him.

Donald Trump seemingly pays a great deal of attention to television, particularly how he's portrayed. South Park has been throwing a ton of shade at the president, which has been getting more attention given the late night changes and rumors that networks are backing off of the President. Colbert praised South Park for its portrayal, but only time will tell if any other late night hosts end up losing their gigs.

New episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are still airing for the time being as part of the 2025 TV schedule. That series is expected to end in May of 2026.