Amidst Late Night Shakeup, Donald Trump Is Now Taking Shots At Seth Meyers And NBC
Here's the latest.
It's an interesting time for late night TV, as the genre is seemingly going through a number of changes. The internet was set ablaze with news of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert being cancelled, prompting plenty of responses from fans as well as support from other hosts like Jimmy Fallon. As things shake out, Donald Trump has been vocal about Colbert, and is now taking aim at Seth Meyers
Colbert has been joking about what's next after his show ends, but folks have been wondering if more late night firings might occur. While fans are sounding off about the cancellation, President Trump is taking to Truth Social to take shots at a number of the late night hosts. Case in point: the following post that criticized Seth Meyers. As he put it:
Trump taking aim at the SNL alum probably isn't all that surprising if you watch Late Night with Seth Meyers. During his presidencies Meyers and his team regularly filmed a segment called "A Closer Look", where he would criticize and poke fun at Trump and his administration. So this type of take down online was possibly a long time coming for the President, and follows suit given he previously commented on Colbert getting axed.
Of course, Meyers isn't the only one that Donald Trump is posting bout on Truth Social. In another post he also made claims about the talents of Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, the latter of which actually hosted him on The Tonight Show. As the Apprentice host put it:
Kimmel called out CBS after Colbert's cancellation, which may be another reason why the comedian has received the ire of Trump. But overall it seems like none of the late night hosts are exempt from the President's disdain, especially since many of them use their platform to publicly criticize him.
Donald Trump seemingly pays a great deal of attention to television, particularly how he's portrayed. South Park has been throwing a ton of shade at the president, which has been getting more attention given the late night changes and rumors that networks are backing off of the President. Colbert praised South Park for its portrayal, but only time will tell if any other late night hosts end up losing their gigs.
New episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are still airing for the time being as part of the 2025 TV schedule. That series is expected to end in May of 2026.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
