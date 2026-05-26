Not Going Down ‘Without A Fight.’ What’s Next For Sherri Shepherd After Talk Show Cancellation

Daytime television is going to look a little different heading into next season. Not only is The Kelly Clarkson Show coming to an end as the American Idol winner wants to put more focus on her kids, but Sherri is also ending. In February, the talk show was surprisingly canceled after four seasons, but Sherri Shepherd has remained positive and optimistic. She didn’t hold back on her thoughts on the cancellation, and has shared that she’s not going down without a fight. That sentiment remains true, and here’s what’s next for her.

Just like Stephen Colbert, Shepherd bid farewell to her talk show on Thursday, and while fans won’t be able to tune in to Sherri anymore, she’s not going down so easily. The actress and comedian recently ran into TMZ before signing off from Sherri and was asked if she ever thought about taking the show to YouTube or podcasts. Shepherd admitted that if she started a podcast, she wanted it to be set apart from the millions of other podcasts. But she has thought about it, and other potential opportunities:

It’s something that I thought about. Do I go back to being an actress, do I go back to doing sitcoms or go back to doing dramas? It’s just a lot of options out there.

Over the last few years, it seems like more and more celebrities are jumping on the podcast train for a lot of different reasons. It sounds like Shepherd hasn’t completely taken it off her plate. It’s just something that she definitely needs to think more about, which she’s doing. Whether or not that will ever actually happen is unknown, but Shepherd is staying busy:

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I’ve had meetings and everything, The one thing I know is that God’s got receipts and I know He’s not gonna let me fail.

On top of all the meetings she’s doing and finding more projects, Shepherd is actually working on a new movie, Angel in the Rubble, as she told TMZ. She's also got a new Hallmark film, and her new romance novel coming up, so who knows what’s next? That being said, she has been able to do a few projects during Sherri, so it’s not entirely impossible for her to go the podcast or YouTube format if she wanted to try to keep the show going in that way... or do a different show completely.

It’s clear that Sherri means a lot to her, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the show makes a comeback in some way, shape, or form in the future. Since Shepherd is pretty busy right now, it might take some time, but it’s always possible that she could make some time for podcasting. For now, though, Shepherd is prepared to look ahead and keep focused on other projects.

Now that Sherri has officially come to an end, it’s unknown what else Shepherd will be working on, aside from the projects she’s currently doing. She definitely has a lot planned, that’s for sure, and she isn’t slowing down any time soon.