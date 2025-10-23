See The Devastating Moment Emma Stone Jokes She And Stephen Colbert Can Do A Sketch The ‘Next Time,’ And They Both Realize The Late Show Will Be Over

Emma Stone is one of the more relatable celebrities walking the earth, in that she's never really attempted to present herself as the most suave, glamorous and put-together person. She's a goofball who embraces her innate dorkiness, and we love her for it, even when she accidentally sticks her foot in her mouth while forgetting that the show she's on has a specific expiration date. Such was her latest sit-down with The Late Show's Stephen Colbert.

As many are already aware, CBS announced The Late Show's cancellation last summer, sparking waves of support for the comedian host and his late night crew. Of course, it can be easy to forget such details when one is sitting in the stage lights, which gives us the moment shared below, in which Stone addresses her hypothetical "next" appearance and then immediately realizes it may not happen. Check it out!

For those unable to watch the video, the host and guest are discussing the latter's placement in Saturday Night Live's Five Timers Club, as well as how's been a life-long fan of the sketch series thanks to her parents being fans. When asked if she took her mother to the set at any point, Stone said she had, and then set up her own downfall with the exchange below:

Obviously those words in text form can't convey the palpable spur-of-the-moment emotions that bubbled up to the surface on Stone's face as she realized what she'd said.

That's a rough moment to be in, since nobody likes making other people feel uncomfortable about losing a job, even in the world of celebrities. Fortunately, Colbert is a consummate pro and gave Stone grace while letting the comment slide off of his back. As he responded:

Hey, I'm here 'til May, baby. We'll write it up. We'll send you some pitches. Now you have to do a sketch.

So while this might have initially been considered the final time Emma Stone would be invited as a Late Show guest, Colbert & Co. may indeed find a way to bring her back for a big surprise sketch before the late night show officially bows out in May 2026. The way he chuckled through the above comments made me think he will indeed stick to that not-quite-a-promise. She probably won't shave her head again on the air or anything, but one can hope.

To be expected, the comment section on The Late Show's Instagram video is filled with supportive fans saying this shouldn't be the final season, and that CBS should reverse its prior decision. Other reactions were more heartbreakingly amused by Emma Stone's faux pas.

That might be the most realest moments of realness that has ever been realed! Nooooooooo 😂 - @danisuewho

How can this be sad and hilarious at the same time 🥲😅 - @shevasun

Oh there will be a next time, it’ll just be something else! - @hansforddd

I mean, there just needs to be an epic sketch in the final episode 😍 - @brenferatu

Let's all bow our heads in Col-prayer, hoping for CBS to one day reverse its cancellation decision, although the host could find more follow-up jobs

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs Mon-Thurs nights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET, and streams the next day via Paramount+ subscription. Meanwhile, Bugonia is hitting the 2025 movie schedule on Friday, October 31.