I’m Still Hoping For Tony Goldwyn And Scandal Co-Star Kerry Washington To Reunite On Law And Order, And He Shared An Update On The Possibility

Throughout the last three decades, many stars have graced the Law & Order franchise and, sometimes, they've even played more than one character. (At the SAG Awards earlier this year, Keke Palmer even asked celebrities to drink if they appeared on the show.) As L&O continues to air as part of the 2025 TV schedule, I’m still hoping for a Scandal reunion between Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn. On that note, Goldwyn provided an update.

It was in 2024 that Tony Goldwyn joined L&O as DA Nicholas Baxter, taking over for Sam Waterston. Although he’s now playing a lawyer, Goldwyn is certainly still President Fitz Grant from Scandal in a lot of fans' eyes, and he and Kerry Washington (who played fixer Olivia Pope) don’t let people forget it. The two still frequently get together and/or express their love and support for one another. When it comes to an on-screen reunion, Goldwyn wants it badly, sharing the following sentiments with People:

Kerry Washington better show up at some point or another. I keep bugging her about it. We'll see if I can talk her into it.

The fact that Tony Goldwyn is even bugging Kerry Washington to be on Law & Order shows just how close the two still are, if their frequent reunions weren’t any indication. When Goldwyn was asked about whether Washington might actually show up on the procedural, he said “I don’t know!” That aside, he also explained why making it happen may be "tough":

But she's just teasing me. I've got to come up with the right role for her. And she does have three children in Los Angeles, and she has a rather busy career. So it might be tough.

Whether or not the Little Fires Everywhere star will appear on Law & Order remains to be seen. However, I still think it's possible that it could happen. The actress is definitely busy these days, but one would think that she would try to carve out some time, especially if it means she gets to reunite with her friend and former on-screen partner.

Tony Goldwyn previously expressed interest in reuniting with Kerry Washington on the long-running drama series, and she responded by saying they just have to figure it all out. It would certainly mean a lot fans to see the stars who played Fitz and Olivia together again on screen, even though they’d be playing completely different characters. Scandal still remains a beloved show nearly seven years after its conclusion on ABC, and it would be highly surprising if NBC didn't try to capitalize on that, in a way, for L&O.

Even if the two actors doesn’t appear together anytime soon, though, Law & Order has been eventful as is lately. Between revisiting Price’s tragic past and bringing back a former star nearly 20 years later as a new character, the drama is still exciting. Here's hoping that Kerry Washington can enter the mix somehow. In the meantime, stream all seven seasons of Scandal using a Hulu subscription.