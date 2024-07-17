After Law And Order's Tony Goldwyn Shared Hope Of Reuniting With Kerry Washington On The Show, She Responded

Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington shared the small screen for seven seasons of Scandal on ABC, but their careers have since taken them in different directions. Goldwyn joined the cast of Law & Order earlier in the 2024 TV schedule as the new District Attorney to replace Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy, and while the Season 23 finale ended with Nick Baxter's future in question, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be back in the fall. Now, Washington has weighed in on whether she'd join Goldwyn on Law & Order after he voiced some interest.

Back in June, Tony Goldwyn told People that he's "all for it" on the subject of Kerry Washington appearing on Law & Order. More recently, the former Scandal leading lady responded to the idea of coming to the NBC drama, telling ET:

This is the first time I'm hearing [that] breaking news. Honestly, when Tony Goldwyn tells me to do something, usually the answer is yes. So we'll just have to figure out the when and the how of it all.

That may not be confirmation that the actors behind the tumultuous "Olitz" pairing on Scandal will definitely share the screen again, but it definitely wasn't a "no" from Kerry Washington! I'm not sure what kind of character Washington could play on Law & Order, but I feel very confident predicting that the two actors' dynamic would be very different in Dick Wolf's TV universe than Shonda Rhimes' shows. While Law & Order can delve into some of the worst crime in primetime, it definitely doesn't get as steamy as Olitz on Scandal!

Kerry Washington certainly hasn't stayed away from the small screen in recent years, despite taking a break after Scandal and her repeated attempts to quit acting. After the end of the ABC drama, she moved to Hulu for Little Fires Everywhere in 2020 and UnPrisoned in 2023, with the latter returning for Season 2 on July 17 for Hulu subscribers. Law & Order would be a return to live-action network TV for the actress, although she's all-in on the idea of some fellow Scandal alums coming to UnPrisoned. She told ET:

I would love to have our Scandal folks on here. I love our Scandal cast so much. So I'm always looking for opportunities to work with them and be with them.

Whether or not anybody else from Scandal will appear on Kerry Washington's UnPrisoned, NBC recently announced the fall premiere date for Law & Order to confirm when Tony Goldwyn's Nick Baxter and Co. will be back in primetime. The show returns to its 8 p.m. ET time slot on Thursdays where it will once again be followed by Law & Order: SVU, but NBC's Law & Order Thursdays are no more following the decision to turn Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 into a streaming original for Peacock Premium subscribers.

If you want to revisit earlier episodes of Law & Order streaming in the weeks ahead of the Season 24 premiere, you can find Tony Goldwyn's first season of the show streaming on Peacock. As for Scandal with Goldwyn and Kerry Washington, all seven seasons are streaming on Hulu.