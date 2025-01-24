The Surprising Connection Reba McEntire's New Comedy Happy's Place Has With Young Sheldon

Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place is continuing on the 2025 TV schedule, and after premiering in the fall, it’s already become a fan-favorite. That's partly because the show is a big Reba reunion with McEntire, Melissa Peterman, and the producing team from the ‘00s sitcom all working on it. Steve Howey also appeared on Happy’s Place, and there are likely more reunions down the line. However, Reba is not the only show Happy’s Place is connected to, as there’s a surprising Young Sheldon connection too.

Among the cast for Happy’s Place is CSI: Miami alum Rex Linn, who is also McEntire’s partner IRL. Linn plays the tavern's cook and McEntire’s character's love interest. The two are celebrating their fifth anniversary this week, as the singer noted in a sweet Instagram post, and it’s all thanks to Young Sheldon that their longtime friendship turned into something more, as she told Glamour:

Rex and I knew each other in 1991 when I was doing The Gambler movie with Kenny Rogers. We met then and would see each other throughout the years. And then in 2020, I got a guest spot on Young Sheldon, which he was on, as well as [actor] Melissa Peterman.

Linn recurred on Young Sheldon throughout its seven-season run as Medford High School principal Tom Petersen. McEntire later joined in a recurring role beginning with the third season as June, Dale’s ex-wife and a local hairdresser. There are plenty of actors who dated co-stars in real life, and it seems like Linn and McEntire could not refuse the feelings between one another.

Plus, the timing all working out perfectly, as The Voice coach explained:

I couldn’t get close enough to Rex when we had dinner January of 2020. We’d been friends. I’d seen him like the April before, just friends. Timing’s everything. Everything happens for a reason.

Since McEntire and Linn have been friends for a long time, it’s possible that their relationship could have started without Young Sheldon. However, in reality, we have the CBS show to partially thank for their relationship.

Even though Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s characters never got together on Young Sheldon, the same can’t be said for their characters on Happy’s Place. Bobbie finally admitted her feelings for Linn’s Emmett, and it’s clear that there is something there between them (even though Emmett hasn’t said anything). Since Happy’s Place got a full-season pickup, it should be fun to see what happens and if their relationship will ever eventually grow into something more. But if life imitates art, I assume they will eventually get together, and I can't wait to see it.

Young Sheldon may be over, but fans with a Max subscription can always rewatch the sitcom and the beginnings of a true love story. Meanwhile, new episodes of Happy’s Place return on Friday, January 31 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and they are available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.

Overall, McEntire and Linn’s relationship is just proof that you can find love at any age, and hopefully, Emmett and Bobbie will soon have that same blissfully in-love relationship as well in the near future.