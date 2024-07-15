Why Fans Really Shouldn't Be Surprised Reba And Melissa Peterman Are Reuniting For Happy's Place

Reba McEntire’s new sitcom is coming soon to NBC and while it isn’t a Reba reboot, there will still be a whole lot of nostalgia. On top of Reba McEntire reteaming with Reba executive producers Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, and Mindy Schultheis, she and her former co-star Melissa Peterman are working together once again and it shouldn’t be surprising.

After starring on the WB and CW sitcom for six years, McEntire and Peterman continued to cross paths in their career, having collaborated on Lifetime’s Reba McEntire’s The Hammer. They were also both in Young Sheldon and Baby Daddy. Now they will be working together for Happy’s Place, and it was really only just a matter of time before it happened, according to Peterman, who shared during a Television Critics Association panel (via ET):

It's just easy, it's like riding a bike. We've never really left each other. I mean, the show ended, and we've been friends ever since.

Even despite not working together too much over the years since Reba, it’s clear that their friendship has remained stable. When it came to doing a new sitcom with the Reba team, it really only made sense that Peterman came onboard and it’s going to be so great to see them on screen together again. Happy’s Place centers on McEntire’s Bobbie, who inherits her father’s bar and discovers she will run the place alongside her half-sister, who she never knew about. Peterman will play a bartender at the tavern.

Melissa Peterman previously got candid about reuniting with Reba McEntire and the executive producers for Happy’s Place, sharing her excitement for the new sitcom. She said she felt “like the luckiest” for working with such a great team that she loves not once but twice. While the Reba reboot discussions evidently didn't go anywhere, it’s seems to me that Happy’s Place will feel pretty close to the early ‘00s sitcom.

The Reba cast and crew are not the only ones who have shown the series some love over the years. The classic sitcom made a comeback on streaming after being added to Netflix, with streamers discovering and rediscovering it ahead of Happy’s Place premiere this fall on the 2024 TV schedule. It’s unknown if anyone else from Reba will appear on Happy’s Place, but it’s always the possibility, especially since plenty of people are clearly still loving it.

Fans will see the long-awaited reunion between Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman when Happy’s Place premieres on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. There will be a lot to look forward to, and fans won’t want to miss a single second. Plus, seeing the two of them working together will be well worth the wait because it has been far too long since they’ve starred on a sitcom together.