Survivor’s Drew Basile Explains What It’s Like To Film 8 Games Of Jeopardy, And It Sounds More Tiring Than Living On The Beach
Sounds like 'Outwit, Outplay, Outlast' applies to Jeopardy! too.
It’s been a busy year for 23-year-old Drew Basile, who came in sixth on Survivor 45 before winning $129,601 on Jeopardy!. Basile was a polarizing player on both the CBS competition series and on one of the best game shows of all time, as his ego tended to rub some viewers the wrong way. However, did that ego help him achieve success on two huge TV shows? Did his experience on Survivor translate at all to the Alex Trebek Stage? Basile opened up about the exhausting tape days on Jeopardy!, and in some ways, that sounds like the more challenging undertaking.
Drew Basile stormed into the Jeopardy! world with a bang, unseating 15-day champion Adriana Harmeyer and ultimately winning seven games of his own before falling in his eighth episode, which aired June 28. In comparing Jeopardy!’s tape days to his experience on Survivor, Basile told the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that each contest presents its own unique challenges. He said:
It’s true when you think about it that both games require endurance — especially if you’re 6-foot-6 like Drew Basile — and while there’s undoubtedly a mental aspect to Survivor, Jeff Probst isn’t exactly hurling rapid-fire questions at you after you’ve been on your feet for eight hours straight. On the other hand, Jeopardy! feeds its contestants.
Drew Basile went into further detail about just how “fatiguing” the quiz show was in an interview with EW following his elimination. On a typical tape day, Jeopardy! films five episodes, and it sounds like Drew Basile’s eighth game must have come at the end of a long day, as he said:
I think we can all relate to having moments where our brains just shut off, and I can only imagine how frustrated Drew Basile must have felt to make it so far and then not be able to recall that well-known name. Overall, though, he said he had a “blast” playing Jeopardy!, and that is definitely something he can — at least in part — thank Survivor for. The contestant told EW:
It is cool that Drew Basile already had that on-camera experience — and had felt the wrath of online trolls — that allowed him to enjoy his time on Jeopardy!. He may be finished for now, but with seven wins under his belt, we’ll be seeing him again in the Tournament of Champions. After his showings on both this and Survivor, I don’t think it’s out of the question that he could someday end up becoming one of Jeopardy!’s biggest winners..
