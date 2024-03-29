Extra Host Tanika Ray Was A Backup Dancer For Diddy For Years, But Says 'I Just Knew To Avoid Him'

Record producer Sean Combs is at the center of some serious allegations, after several lawsuits were filed accusing him of crimes including rape and sex trafficking. After the rapper — who has also gone by P. Diddy, Diddy, Puff Daddy and other monikers — had two of his residences raided by Homeland Security amidst the ongoing sex trafficking investigation, people who have worked with the music mogul over the years are starting to share their own experiences, including Tanika Ray, who spoke of avoiding him “at all costs.”

Tanika Ray served as a backup dancer for P. Diddy in the ‘90s and later crossed paths with the record exec several times through her job as the former host of Extra. A day after the raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles, Ray took to social media to voice her lack of surprise at the developments. In regards to her experience, she wrote (via Page Six ):

I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes, I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space. Nothing that is happening is surprising.

The former dancer didn’t get into specifics about her “horrific” experience and what she’s witnessed that make the current accusations and investigation unsurprising; however, she made it clear that anytime her job involved being in proximity to Diddy, she tried to keep her distance.

Tanika Ray spoke out again in response to former Rolling Stone and MTV News journalist Touré, who shared his own experience with the rapper that involved an internship a family member had done with Diddy. Ray continued:

Oh yeah, you know we all have stories … Seriously, we all have stories. Mine is horrific and only five people know it, and I probably will never tell it.

As for why she hasn’t come forward before and why she’s not detailing her experience now, Tanika Ray said “it’s just so traumatizing.” She also acknowledged that when people speak their truth they “become victimized over and over and over and over.”

Diddy has denied all of the allegations against him, and he has not been charged with anything as investigations continue into the lawsuits. He was not present at his Los Angeles estate when authorities raided it on March 25, reportedly taking items like computers and boxes of potential evidence. Two of his adult sons, however, were at the home, and officers reportedly pointed lasers at them as they were allegedly ordered to exit the house with their hands over their heads.

This is very much an ongoing situation, so we’ll have to see if anyone else comes forward or what is learned through the investigation into the alleged sex trafficking lawsuits.