That Time Dylan Efron Debunked The Survivor 50 Rumor About Zac Brown Not Actually Spearing Those Fish

Ever since it premiered back in 2000, Survivor has been one of the best reality TV shows on the air. Fans are currently being treated to Season 50, which is airing on CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. While it remains to be seen if it joins the ranks of the best Survivor seasons, there's also been a ton of fan discourse about its celebrity guests. And The Traitors' Dylan Efron recently debunked a theory about Zac Brown's role in Episode. 4

The cast of Season 50 is stacked, with New Era and classic players colliding in Fiji for the Survivor prize money. Fans seem to be enjoying the season, although the discourse is hot after Zac Brown appeared in about 20 minutes of the most recent episode. And there's been a whole online debate about whether or not he actually speared that giant tuna that he fed to the Kalo tribe. Let's break it all down.

What Happened With Zac Brown On Survivor

Survivor 50's trailer teased various celebrity cameos that would happen during In The Hands of the Fans, and Episode 4 brought us the first with Zac Brown. That's now the lowest rated episode of Survivor ever, with fans seemingly unhappy with how much screen time the country music star got on the latest episode.

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During his appearance, Zac Brown was shown spearfishing some massive tuna, and then preparing and cooking it for the winning tribe. After than he took up his guitar and gave them an impromptu concert, bringing some players like Coach to tears. It was a surprisingly long segment of the new episode, and folks have been sounding off online as a result.

How The Rumor About Brown's Spear Fishing Started

The scene of Zac Brown spear fishing went viral, for better or worse. Many fans were taken by the weapon itself, and just how big the fish itself was. On the podcast Where's My Spinoff?, which is hosted by two-time Survivor icon Corinne Kaplan and Big Brother and Traitors legend Britney Haynes, the latter reality TV personality made a claim about the validity of Brown's spear fishing. In the clip (which you can see below), she alleges the fish was actually anchored to the ocean, making it far easier for the "Chicken Fried" singer's fishing expedition far easier. You can check out Britney voicing this theory below:

Britney Haynes with the boots on the ground journalism. Apparently, Survivor faked Zac Brown’s spear fishing segment #Survivor #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/PpNsMGGEL7March 21, 2026

Haynes had the receipts, including screenshots from the episode which seemed to show the tuna in question anchored to the bottom of the ocean. So on top of discourse about Zac Brown taking up too much screen time, there was some chatter about whether or not he actually spear fished that huge tuna or not. And eventually Britney's Traitors co-star Dylan Efron joined the discourse in the comments section.

How Dylan Efron Debunked The Rumor

When Britney Haynes shared a clip from Where's My Spinoff? on over on her Instagram, Efron shared his two-cents about her Zac Brown allegation. He explained the origins of the lines that she thought were anchoring the fish to the ground. In the Dancing with the Stars alum's words:

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those extra lines go directly to a float or buoy on the surface. big fish like Tuna are strong enough to pull the gun out of your hands and swim away. to prevent that, after shooting the fish, the line detaches from the gun and is attached to the floats instead. so the tuna now pulls on the floats directly, not your gun, until it tires out and you can retrieve. hopefully that made sense 😵‍💫😵‍💫

That certainly does help to solve the mystery about Zac Brown's spear fishing. Although it didn't stop the clip of Britney from making the rounds online, especially among Survivor fans, which are notoriously passionate and opinionated. Haynes took it all with stride, responding to Efron with:

that makes complete sense……but I like my version better. Fine I retract my statement!

She's clearly got a good attitude about it all, and the clip from her podcast was still super entertaining. We'll just have to see if she and Corinne address this discourse and Dylan's response on the next episode. As for Zac Brown, he's seemingly dodged the allegations about his spar fishing... although fans are still hating on his Survivor appearance.

Survivor airs new episodes on Wednesdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and Where's My Spinoff? puts out new podcasts every Friday.