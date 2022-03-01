The Alternate Angle Of Bianca Belair Whipping Becky Lynch With Her Hair Is Even More Intense

Last night on Raw near the end of the first hour, the WWE gave fans a six woman tag match. It featured Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan squaring off against Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. It featured, of course, a lot of good action between Lynch and Belair to tease fans ahead of their upcoming WrestleMania match, but it was the finish that really got people talking. After a series of spots that involved Lynch pulling Belair’s hair and even tying it up in the ropes at one point, Bianca threw Becky off the ropes and full on whipped her with her hair. The sound was really intense on television, but it was even more uncomfortable in the arena itself.

A fan who was at the event recorded the action on a phone, and the sound is so stinging it straight up makes me uncomfortable. It. Check out the video for yourself below with the sound on, of course…

I’ve watched that so many times now. I’m not sure if the sound of her getting hit with the braid is more intense or the crowd’s shocked reaction after it happens. It’s like everyone in the entire arena is recoiling from the piercing tone. After taking several vicious shots, Becky Lynch rolled out of the ring and headed back up the entrance ramp. The broadcast quickly focused in on her abs and the red marks that were already showing up. She later took to Instagram, however, and that picture is even gnarlier.

If you’re a squeamish person, you may not want to look at this. If not, check out the wild picture Lynch posted on her Instagram after the match was finished…

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are, of course, set to meet at WrestleMania at the beginning of April. The much anticipated match will hopefully last a whole lot longer than their SummerSlam bout when Lynch first returned from maternity leave. That shouldn’t be a problem given the two have showed really good chemistry when they have shared the ring together recently, and both have been in strong form separately, especially Belair at Elimination Chamber. Last night’s match especially featured some strong work, which isn’t always easy to do amidst a larger six woman tag match going on.

Lynch has positioned herself as the heel in the fight, delivering a recent promo to fans in which she complained about how she used to be loved but the crowd started rooting for Belair at her expense and it pisses her off. No doubt some will still root for her, but I think that positioning is right, as she’s very capable doing heel-style promos and skilled at doing heel things like tying Bianca’s hair to the ropes.

You can check out their match and a lot of other great ones during the first night of WrestleMania on Saturday April 2nd. The night’s main event will feature Charlotte Flair and the recently returned Ronda Rousey. The Miz and Logan Paul versus the Mysterios is also happening that night. That’s it for the first night confirmations so far. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in a title unification match is the only confirmation for night two, but fans are also expecting to see Edge vs AJ Styles, new duo Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Carmella and Queen Zelina and a whole lot more. Expect the card to round into sharper focus over the next few weeks.