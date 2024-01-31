The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Explains Why He Limited His Alcohol Intake On The Show, And It Makes So Much Sense

Joey Graziadei seems to be living the good life on The Bachelor’s 28th season. Bachelor Nation is watching the 28-year-old travel the world with dozens of wonderful women in hopes of finding his one true love and ending his journey with a marriage proposal. Being in such a unique environment definitely could lead one to take advantage of the situation and dial up the partying, but Graziadei said he kept the drinking to a minimum during filming, and his reason actually made a lot of sense.

Thirty-two women introduced themselves to Joey Graziadei on the premiere of The Bachelor, and we’ve already gotten to see some connections start to form (when they’re not vaulting themselves over tables on group dates , that is). While it seems alcohol might allow him to let loose during the show’s fun outings — or at least take the edge off of some of the more awkward moments — Graziadei chose to limit the booze, as he told GQ :

I'm a big social guy. I do think alcohol can be a social lubricant and help you feel good in those situations. But I found out pretty early on how much I have to talk on the show, and if I drank too much, it would be very obvious that I drank too much. I also definitely tried to drink water a lot, which was helpful.

While staying healthy is a big priority for the tennis instructor, Joey Graziadei said he doesn’t have an issue with drinking in general, even admitting that a little alcohol can make social situations easier to navigate. However, given how much he’s required to talk on camera as the lead of the show, I can see how he might want to avoid going too far, because Bachelor Nation would definitely pick up on it if he started slurring all of his words.

In addition to that, we’re only a couple of episodes into Season 28, but several of the cast members have already shared really personal and important information with Joey Graziadei, including Daisy Kent divulging that she has a cochlear implant and Lauren Hollinger — one of the two sisters on The Bachelor this season — opening up about her father’s recent death, before choosing to self-eliminate . Graziadei has remained laser-focused while listening to their stories, and that’s probably a lot easier to do without being a few drinks in.

Before his season started filming, Joey Graziadei reportedly turned down other former Bachelors who reached out with advice, and while gaining knowledge from those who came before probably would have been a good idea, so far it seems like the tennis pro is doing just fine on his own. Will his journey end in “happily ever after”? If you can’t wait to find out, check out our spoiler on the rumored end of Graziadei’s season .