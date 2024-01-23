All The Bachelor Season 28 Eliminations For Joey Graziadei, Updated Weekly

Spoiler alert! Below are the eliminated contestants from the most recent episode of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Be sure you’re caught up before you keep reading!

Joey Graziadei has embarked on his journey to find love on The Bachelor, and by the end of Season 28 of the ABC reality dating series, we all hope to see the tennis pro get down on one knee for a proposal. However, before that can happen, there are a lot of other women he’s got to send home. If you missed an episode or want to remember how or when a specific member of Joey’s cast got eliminated, this is the place to be.

Thirty-two women arrived at Bachelor Mansion in hopes of winning Joey Graziadei’s heart, and nobody knows how painful the elimination part of this process is better than Joey. The 28-year-old Bachelor was the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, getting sent home just as he was about to propose . Who will meet a similar fate on The Bachelor? We’ll be keeping track of all the drama here — from rose ceremonies to bad breakups to 2-on-1 dates — updating this list weekly at the end of each episode.

Let’s take a look at who’s been sent home so far as Joey Graziadei searches for love!

(Image credit: ABC)

Night 1 Rose Ceremony: 10 Women Fail To Make An Impression

Thirty-two sparkling women introduced themselves to our Season 28 star, many making some strong first impressions with their limo exits. By the end of the night — or the next morning, rather — only 22 of those contestants remained. It’s pretty typical for the show to lose about a third of its contestants at the Night 1 ceremony, as Zach Shallcross previously sent 10 of his 30 women home. Here were the ladies who failed to make an impression on Joey Graziadei:

Chandler Dewgard

Kayla Rodgers

Kyra Brusch

Lanie Latsios

Natalie Crepeau

Sam Hale

Samantha Washington

Sandra Rabadi

Talyah Jackson

Zoe Antona

We didn’t see a lot from these women in the premiere episode, but this does seem to be proof that a bad limo exit can equal a short stay in Bachelor Mansion. For example, Joey Graziadei didn’t seem too impressed with Kayla Rodgers’ fake orgasm noises that she said were “tennis grunts,” and Zoe Antona presented the Bachelor with bananas of different sizes and asked him to choose which one resonated with him.

Chandler Dewgard, however, came in with a Friends joke in reference to their names, telling Joey Graziadei, “I’ll be there for you,” which I appreciated, and Samantha Washington tossed him a ball of dough, saying she hoped he would see she’s “the one that you ‘knead.’” I can get down with a bad pun, but maybe that’s not Joey’s thing.