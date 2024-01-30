One Bachelor Contestant Took A Game Of Musical Chairs Way Too Far, And I Can’t Stop Laughing At These A+ Reactions

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the January 29 episode of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Make sure you’re caught up before you keep reading!

Things have a tendency to get pretty intense on The Bachelor when multiple women are competing for the time and attention of one eligible man. Just two episodes into Season 28, several women proved willing to sacrifice their bodies for Joey Graziadei in the January 29 episode. Rachel Nance, for instance, got knocked down by a rack of wedding dresses and Edwina Dorbor literally ate dust during a paint battle. But it was Evalin Clark who inspired some hilarious reactions from Bachelor Nation, when she took a game of Musical Chairs too far and ended up falling head over heels — literally.

Evalin Clark was among those invited on the first group date of the week, in which about half of the women donned wedding dresses to attend a faux wedding reception with their “groom” Joey Graziadei. But when you’ve got nine “wives,” how do you choose which two get to sit next to you? Musical Chairs, of course! The contestants circled the banquet table as music played, but when it stopped, Evalin found herself on the opposite side of where she wanted to be, and she showed her devotion to the Bachelor by throwing herself head-first toward the chair, resulting in this unfortunate scenario:

(Image credit: ABC)

Joey Graziadei certainly seemed impressed with Evalin Clark’s commitment to the moment, but as you can see in the photo, Lauren Hollinger — the older of the two sisters dating Joey — had already claimed the chair on his left. Bachelor Nation was shocked as well, and the memes came immediately. The Chicks in the Office podcast posted:

Evelyn : #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yE1AXzQwyQJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Honestly, are we watching The Bachelor or pro wrestling, because Evalin Clark showed no hesitation before launching her body over the table, not unlike the move below, according to one fan:

Evalin trying to get that seat #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/pwiBEzdDJPJanuary 30, 2024 See more

I’ve got to give her props for respecting the centerpieces and beautiful table decor, because the nanny from San Antonio, Texas, didn’t touch a thing on the table, leaping clean over it before finding the ground and other bodies to break her fall. As one person put it:

Oh EVALIN FLEW. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IIFEnRiJUOJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Leave it to Bachelor Nation to come up with some pretty clever ways to qualify what we’d just seen. One viewer wrote on X (Twitter) :

Honestly that jump was more impressive than the Colton fence jump.

Not the fence jump! (They’re not wrong though.) Other amazing reactions to the table vault included:

OMG EVALIN MEANT BUSINESS WITH THAT LEAP😂😂 – BbcanHav3not

Whoever decided these girls should play musical chairs in wedding dresses is a sadist. – floribombshell

SHE YEETED HERSELF FOR THAT MAN – __sydmichelle

And I have never related more to a fellow member of Bachelor Nation than this one:

Me seeing my bed when I get home.#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/2igt19v60gJanuary 30, 2024 See more

Everyone appeared to make it through the episode unscathed — at least physically, as the women Joey Graziadei eliminated may be telling a different story. If this is the energy the Season 28 team is bringing to the field, I can’t wait for more! New episodes of The Bachelor air at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription the next day.