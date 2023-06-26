The Bachelorette Spoilers: Which Of Charity Lawson’s Men Are Rumored To Make It To Hometown Dates?

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers about Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, so please proceed with caution.

A new season of The Bachelorette is upon us, with Charity Lawson receiving a second chance at love , following her appearance on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor earlier this year. Fans will see Lawson welcome 25 men to Bachelor Mansion in the hopes that one of them will get down on one knee to propose at the end of Season 20. With filming already wrapped, Reality Steve has unearthed the rumored final four. Keep reading below if you want to know which four fellows will reportedly be sticking around long enough to introduce the Bachelorette to their families.

The first episode of any season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette can be overwhelming for viewers, as we try to figure out who is most likely to stick around for a while vs. who won’t survive what Zach Shallcross called the “longest night” of TV filming . As fans we want to make sure we’re giving proper attention to potential villains, future leads or Bachelor in Paradise cast members, so it’s sometimes helpful to know which suitors make it to the all-important Hometowns. Reality Steve revealed what he’s learned from his sources, and Charity Lawson’s rumored final four are:

The professional Bachelor franchise spoiler reports that Xavier Bonner, a 27-year- old biomedical scientist from Ohio; Joey Graziadei, 27, a tennis pro from Hawaii; Aaron Bryant, a 29-year-old software salesman from Texas; and 30-year-old Dotun Olubeko, an integrative medicine specialist from California will be the lucky four to take Charity Lawson home to meet their loved ones.

As far as what happens after that, Reality Steve hasn’t nailed down the details, though it does sound like The Bachelorette Season 20 will end happily, as he wrote on his blog:

There were 3 men who got overnight dates, one was eliminated, and two guys met her family and had last dates. Nothing I’ve heard thus far makes me think this season had wild ass ending, other than Charity saying in interviews she did fall in love with two guys. But ultimately whatever way she worded it on the show was worked out because she did choose someone and they got engaged in Fiji.

Reality Steve went on to say that Aaron Bryant makes it to Fiji but will not receive the final rose, and Dotun Olubeko will also be amongst the final three, per video footage from Fiji. He also reports that The Bachelorette’s initial intro video for Xavier Bonner also possibly showed him kissing Charity Lawson in Fiji, but that has since been removed, so the source did not feel comfortable saying for certain that those were the final three.