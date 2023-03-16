New Bachelorette Charity Lawson Shares Her Hopes For Season 20, But Says There's One Thing She Won't Do

Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor hasn’t even come to an end yet, but already one of his former girlfriends is preparing for her own second chance at love. Charity Lawson, who was eliminated after her Hometown date on Season 27 of ABC’s flagship reality dating show, was named the lead of The Bachelorette Season 20 during the “Women Tell All” special that aired March 14. In anticipation of her journey, the child and family therapist from Georgia is talking about some of the things she wants from the experience, but says there’s one thing she won’t do.

Charity Lawson appeared on Good Morning America on March 16, where she talked about her upcoming journey on The Bachelorette. While she said she doesn’t have much say in where she and her suitors will get to travel, she said she’s floated some ideas about where she hopes to go. However, when it comes to the dates, it sounds like she’s putting her foot down when it comes to one potential idea. She said:

I have a few destinations that I kind of tossed out there where I want to go. So Greece is one of them, so we’re gonna kind of put that out in the air, and hopefully we get to go there. But I’m open to anything, with the right person, I think any date will be fun. Maybe some things that are off limits? I’m not open to, like, the cage swimming with sharks. That is no, not happening. But anything else I am ready for.

The Bachelor franchise often features some extreme dates that require the participants to overcome their fears. We’ve seen zero-gravity dates, sky-diving, bungee jumping, rock climbing, etc. At least two seasons of The Bachelor — those of Nick Viall and Ben Flajnik — featured shark dates, so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that that could come back around for Charity Lawson’s season. Hopefully the producers respect her wishes!

It’s always fun to see where the group ends up on its international travels, and after visiting locales including Budapest and London with Zach Shallcross , the new Bachelorette seems to hope her journey will take a Mediterranean turn. As for the kind of man she hopes to share these experiences with, Charity Lawson divulged:

I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person, so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well. I think for me, that’s something that I value and I have in myself, so I also want that in my partner. But also, I love to laugh and have a good time, so a sense of humor, I think that’s huge. So anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner.

Charity Lawson has been well-liked this season — by both her fellow castmates and the viewers at home — and many in Bachelor Nation were excited when she was announced as the leading lady of The Bachelorette Season 20. See how Jesse Palmer delivered the good news during Tuesday night’s episode of The Bachelor: