The Blacklist Vet Megan Boone Lands First TV Follow-Up Role, Congratulates Former Co-Star For His New Gig

Megan Boone was a familiar face on NBC for the better part of a decade as the leading lady of The Blacklist, before she decided to leave in 2021 and her character was killed off in the Season 8 finale . While Liz Keen’s death means that Boone is unlikely to return to her former show (even while that show continues to be affected by the loss), the actress is returning to the small screen with her first TV follow-up role. But she’s not so busy that she couldn’t take the time to congratulate former co-star Amir Arison on his new gig!

Megan Boone’s New TV Role

Megan Boone is returning to network television as part of the cast of the upcoming Fox anthology drama Accused, according to Deadline . The role is part of her deal at Sony Pictures Television, which produces her new show (and produced The Blacklist as well). Boone stars in one chapter of the anthology as Jenny, who along with her husband Max (played by Locke & Key’s Aaron Ashmore) wants a child. Their surrogate is Ava (Stephanie Nogueras of Killing It), a Deaf woman who will pursue advocacy and protection to the point of committing a crime.

The chapter tapped two other Deaf actors in addition to Nogueras, with Joshua Castille of The Detour and Lauren Ridloff of The Walking Dead as well. Also joining the cast are Daphne Rubin-Vega of In the Heights and Jean-Michel Le Gal of Take This Waltz. The episode will be directed by Marlee Matlin, who had a key role in front of the camera for the Academy Award-winning film CODA .

Accused received a straight-to-series order back in May 2021, and each episode opens on a courtroom without viewers having any details about the accused’s alleged crime. The project is an anthology series, so this presumably won’t be Megan Boone’s return to TV as a series regular after The Blacklist, but fans of the actress can still look forward to seeing her on the small screen again.

The series order was for the 2022-2023 TV season, but Accused isn’t on Fox’s schedule for the fall. As for Boone, she is apparently looking forward to her former co-star’s new gig after leaving the small screen, as she shared a sweet post for Amir Arison.

Megan Boone Congratulates Her Former Co-Star

Megan Boone was followed out the door at The Blacklist just one year later, with Amir Arison and one other series regular departing after the Season 9 finale. While there are still questions about what losing Aram and Park means for Season 10, the actor wasted no time in explaining why he was bowing out of his longtime show.

Arison landed a starring role in the Broadway production of The Kite Runner, which he described as “the opportunity to fulfill another childhood dream.” Megan Boone shared her own excitement on social media with an Instagram post to congratulate him. Take a look:

A post shared by Megan Boone (@msmeganboone) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

They may not be co-stars anymore, but Megan Boone shared some love for Amir Arison by posting a photo of his profile in The New York Times and expressing excitement for his opening night. She didn’t specify if or when she’ll be able to see The Kite Runner for herself, but Arison clearly has her support whether or not she makes it into the audience.