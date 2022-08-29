The Conners Is Losing One Of Its Original Roseanne Characters

Fans of the beloved '80s/'90s sitcom Roseanne were introduced to the Conners and spent nine years with them. Then they came back just a few years ago in the form of a reboot, which was then rebranded ias The Conners. For 14 seasons, we have come to know and love the Conner family, with an exciting live episode thrown in the mix – though unfortunately, one Conner will be absent from the upcoming fifth season.

Michael Fishman, who’s played D.J. Conner since he was just seven years old, has exited The Conners ahead of Season 5, according to Variety. While a reason for his departure hasn’t been revealed, nor how D.J. will be written out, the show will reportedly leave the door open should he choose to return for a guest appearance in the future. Jayden Rey, who portrays D.J.’s daughter May, will also not be returning as a series regular, but she will be back in a guest role capacity. Fishman's son died two years ago, which took a toll on him and may played a part in his decision to leave the series.

Fishman has played David Jacob “D.J.” Conner since the second episode of the series in 1988, appearing in almost every episode of Roseanne before reprising his role in the revival, which later became The Conners. Last year, the actor told CinemaBlend about the one element from Roseanne he was eager to see more of, noting the very recognizable kitchen set and how open it is between the living room. Now, however, it looks like the rooms will feel quite empty without his presence.

The Season 4 finale of The Conners was as big and emotional as ever, with two newlywed couples and an abrupt and surprising breakup between Harris and Aldo. It also included a heartfelt callback to Roseanne in the credits by showing some familiar props and set pieces that have been around since the early years of the sitcom. Weirdly enough, those credits calling back to the original series feel like a nice open door for Fishman to leave through, as it took fans back to the 1980s.

Despite leaving The Conners, the 40-year-old actor is staying pretty busy. As of now, he has 12 upcoming projects that he is serving as a producer or executive producer on, according to his IMDb page. So it’s also very possible that the reason why he wanted to exit the ABC series was so he could focus on that part of his career. It will be interesting to see how his character is written out and if he will return, even if it is just for an episode or two in the future.

Where the characters will be in Season 5 of The Conners and how it will be after D.J.’s gone will be something to look forward to, so don’t miss the premiere on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else you can look forward to in the coming months.