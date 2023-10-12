The Daily Show Unveils The New Guest Host Lineup For Its Post-Strike Return, And It Includes Some Returning Faces

It’s been over five full months since the last new episode of The Daily Show aired, as it ceased production once the writers strike began. However, with the strike now over, the Comedy Central program is just a few days away from returning to the air like so many other late night shows. Ahead of the big return, the new guest host lineup has been revealed, and it includes some returning faces.

The Daily Show correspondent Michael Costa will kick things off by sitting behind the anchor desk starting on Monday, October 16, and the official announcement revealed that both Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman will also be back, with the former having previously hosted from January 17-19, and the latter following from February 13-16. Here’s the full guest host lineup stretching to late November.

Week of Oct. 16th: Michael Kosta

Week of Oct. 23rd: Desus Nice

Week of Oct. 30th: Charlamagne tha God

Week of Nov. 6th: Sarah Silverman

Week of Nov. 13th: Leslie Jones

Week of Nov. 20th: The Daily Show News Team Takeover feat. Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng and more

Week of Nov. 27th: Michelle Wolf

Desus Nice, Charlemagne The God and Michelle Wolf had all been slated to guest host The Daily Show this past summer, but those plans were scrapped once the writers strike began. It’s good to see that that they were rescheduled now that the series is back up and running, and those of you who enjoyed Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman hosting earlier this year can now look forward to more of their comedic chops on display on The Daily Show’s set. For those wondering what “The Daily Show Team Takeover” entails on the week of November 20th, the official Comedy Central announcement statement states that there will be “tag team anchoring,” with more details to follow.

This news follows a week after correspondent Roy Wood Jr. said that he was leaving The Daily Show, although he did admit he’d be swayed into staying if he was chosen to be the permanent host. On that note, while originally the goal was for Trevor Noah’s successor to be announced this fall, obviously the writers strike necessitated such plans to be tabled. So for now, we’re still in this guest host period, and reportedly the new permanent host will now be announced sometime in early 2024. While Hasan Minhaj was once reportedly the frontrunner for the job, The Daily Show is now said to be widening its search again, although the comedian is still in the running.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and its episodes can also be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. Browse through our 2023 TV schedule to see what other shows are left to premiere/resume before the year is over.