As The Daily Show Continues Its Search For Trevor Noah’s Replacement, The Next Round Of Guest Hosts Has Been Announced

Last December, after seven years of hosting The Daily Show following Jon Stewart’s exit, Trevor Noah departed the Comedy Central satirical news program. However, while Noah’s tenure began just a few weeks after Stewart’s grand farewell, there’s still no word on who will permanently take over in Noah’s place. Instead, the series has been going through guests hosts since mid-January, and the next round of these individuals has been announced.

Following the end of Saturday Night Live alum and former United DStates senator Al Franken’s time sitting at the anchor desk, and ahead of Violent Night’s John Leguizamo coming in next week, The Daily Show has revealed that the next round of guests hosts will be comprised of people who work on the series on corespondents or contributors. Roy Wood Jr. will kick things off from April 3-6, followed by Jordan Klepper from April 17-20, Desi Lydic from April 24-27, Dulcé Sloan from May 1-4 and Michael Kosta from May 8-11. Additionally, Lewis Black and Ronny Chieng are also confirmed to guest host, but their weeks haven’t been unveiled yet.

Along with Al Franken and John Leguizamo, these seven individuals follow behind people like Leslie Jones (who was the first to guest host post-Trevor Noah leaving), Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Manhaj (who worked on The Daily Show from 2014 to 2018) Marlon Wayans and Kal Penn. This new lineup also comprises the core group of talent that worked with Trevor Noah during his run as host.

As for how the search is going for someone to permanently succeed Trevor Noah, it had previously been said a successor will likely take over in fall 2023. Deadline has also heard that Comedy Central is reportedly still considering shifting The Daily Show over to “hosting duos and trios” rather than keeping it to just one person. As such, expect more guest shows to be announced for the summer, although I imagine that the series will take off either a month or two prior to when the shift to the new permanent host/format takes place.

For his part, Roy Wood Jr. said around the time Trevor Noah left The Daily Show that while “you can’t say no to an opportunity” like becoming the series’ permanent host, he also acknowledged that one would “have to sit and assess what you want to do creatively,” and at that point, he hadn’t thought about it yet. Ahead of his time hosting, Al Franken told CinemaBlend that he’d like to see Sarah Silverman permanently take over as host. One person we can safely rule out of the running is Jessica Williams, who was a correspondent from 2012 to 2016, but is “really happy” with where her career is going now.

Should you miss new episodes of The Daily Show airing on Comedy Central, they can later be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. Use our 2023 TV schedule to plan your other small screen viewings in the near future accordingly.