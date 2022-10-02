The Equalizer: Where You've Seen These New Cast Members Before, And Who's Back For Season 3

Since its debut in February 2021, The Equalizer has become one of the most popular crime drama series, not just on its home of CBS, but on all of broadcast TV. The series, which is led by rapper-turned-actor Queen Latifah as former CIA operative Robyn McCall, a.k.a. “The Equalizer,” returned for its third season of thrilling action on Sunday, October 2, 2022, bringing with it some new and familiar faces along with it.

If you have watched the show’s return, or are planning to stream it later with a Paramount+ subscription, you probably want to know about those new additions to The Equalizer Season 3 cast and where you’ve seen them before. Well, you’ve come to the right place because we’re about to break down those new cast members as well as the other actors who are back in the game once again for the start of CBS’ fall 2022 TV schedule.

(Image credit: Fox)

Donal Logue (Colton Fisk)

The first new addition to the Season 3 cast is Donal Logue, who Deadline revealed will be taking on the role of Colton Fisk. A decorated CIA agent with an impeccable record, the highest level of security clearance, and no loose ends, Fisk has been described as being a ghost whose assignment is on a “need-to-know” basis. The character, will presumably be filling the void left by the death of William Bishop, who died in a plane crash after the actor who played him, Chris Noth, was fired from the series because of a series of sexual assault allegations in late 2021.

Throughout his career, Logue has appeared on a variety of TV shows that have seen him play characters ranging from hardened detective Harvey Bullock on Gotham to family patriarch Sean Finnerty on the early 2000s sitcom, Grounded for Life. His other small-screen credits include Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, ER, The Practice, and Vikings, to name only a few.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Gloria Reuben (Trish)

The second new addition to The Equalizer Season 3 cast is former ER mainstay, Gloria Reuben, who will be taking on the role of Trish, a character Deadline described as the recently widowed girlfriend of Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette (Lorraine Toussaint). Though she will be rekindling her relationship with Vi in Season 3, only time will tell where things will lead.

Throughout her career, Reuben has appeared on a great number of TV shows, including Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Falling Skies, The Blacklist, Mr. Robot, Cloak and Dagger, City on the Hill, and Blue Bloods. Her film work includes titles like Lincoln, Admission, Timecop, The Jesus Rolls, and most recently, the 2022 Stephen King adaptation, Firestarter.

(Image credit: CBS)

Returning Equalizer Cast Members In Season 3

In addition to the new faces who will be joining The Equalizer in Season 3, the CBS crime procedural will also see its major players and fan-favorites come back for another round of action. CBS has announced that Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint will all be back in the roles they have been playing since the show premiered following Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

Also returning as part of the recurring cast are Brett Dalton, Gabriel Sloyer, Chris Vance, and Stephen Bishop, who all appeared in various episodes in the later part of The Equalizer Season 2.

You can see all these new and returning faces in The Equalizer Season 3 cast when new episodes air Sunday nights on CBS. If you want to know what other shows are coming your way the end of the year, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 fall TV schedule so you don’t miss any of the action.