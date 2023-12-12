The Fun Way Rick And Morty Previously Clued Fans In On Rick's 'Death' In An Earlier Episode

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Rick and Morty Season 7 episode "Mort: Ragnarick." Read at your own risk!

Rick and Morty Season 7 is already almost over, but the surprises still keep on coming, thnks to Rick's death-via-Bigfood it "Mort: Ragnarick." After thinking the titular duo topped themselves by way of self-murder with the hilariously harsh reference to Space Jam, this was clearly a bigger shock. I was shocked to discover the Adult Swim show set up an awesome easter egg earlier in the season foreshadowing Rick's fate that may have flown over the heads of many at the time.

For those wondering how they could've missed what sounds like an obvious foreshadowing, the prediction was sneakily put into "Air Force Wong" in what seemed to be a throwaway gag. Rick went to visit the President and was introduced to the team that he was supposed to be teaming up with, but he ultimately declined. Before he left, Fleeflak, an alien the government believed could have the power to tell the future, handed Rick a picture. Take a look at the picture, which can be found below:

(Image credit: Adult Swim )

It looks like Fleeflak can tell the future, as the alien handed Rick a rough drawing of him getting murdered by Bigfoot long before it happened. It's kind of hilarious in hindsight, considering there was the much bigger game-changing Season 7 moment that Fleeflak could've spoiled, but apparently, he only saw the murder by Bigfoot.

In terms of what this means for Rick and Morty in the long term, that's a great question. Was it essential for the show to establish Fleeflak as someone who can predict the future so that he will appear again later to tease another event? That's kind of what I'm hoping, and that we'll get some post-credit scene where he'll be seen drawing some wild reveal that's coming in a future season of the series.

With that said, Rick and Morty's best side characters have struggled to get a spotlight over the course of the series. As such, it's entirely possible, and maybe even likely we'll never see Fleeflak again, and this was just a setup for an in-season joke that fans will appreciate now and rewatching years to come should they stream it with a Max subscription.

Season 7 of Rick and Morty has included everything from an appearance from Hugh Jackman with an uncomfortable reference to the death of a character some might've assumed was being held for the series' endgame. With the Season 7 finale just around the corner, I can't imagine what is next. It's possible we're in for a finale that ranks among the best Rick and Morty episodes of all time, but for now, I'm just thrilled at the quality we've seen of the season overall so far. I'm ready for Season 8 and, hopefully, many more seasons after.

Rick and Morty airs on Adult Swim on Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET. Season 7 is about to bow, so be sure to tune in and prepare for the final episode for a little while and see what's set up for the title characters ahead of Season 8.