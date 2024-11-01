The Golden Bachelorette Men Appear To Be Hard-Launching New Relationships, Including The Frontrunner For Next Season

We’re just a couple of weeks away from finding out who wins Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette, but it looks like the guys she’s sent home are already making other connections. After Joan herself said she’s been playing matchmaker between her suitors and the women from Gerry Turner’s season, a few of the cast members seem to have hard-launched new relationships, including Mark Anderson, who many thought was the favorite to be the next Golden Bachelor .

Is Mark Anderson Dating A One Tree Hill Actress?

Forget the upcoming One Tree Hill sequel series , the biggest news to come out of the beloved teen drama this week was Barbara Alyn Woods posting a photo to Instagram of her and Mark Anderson — father of The Bachelor Season 28 winner Kelsey — at a Halloween party. They were adorably dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming (I’m dead), which you can see below:

While I don’t think either of them has said anything publicly about this new development, the couples costume speaks volumes, as does this comment from Mark’s daughter Kelsey Anderson:

So cute 💗

If Kelsey’s dad and Nathan’s mom (you know, Deb from One Tree Hill!) really are an item, that opens up the running for the next Golden Bachelor. However, another option who appears to now be off the market is Jordan Heller.

When Joan Vassos eliminated Jordan Heller after Hometowns, the last thing I expected to see when I opened up Instagram was him on a date with Leslie Fhima, the runner-up from Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor. But we’re living in wild times, and this weekend the Chicago resident posted pics on his Stories of the two in a suite at a Los Angeles Football Club game (per US Weekly ).

Leslie Fhima indicated that she was ready to accept Jordan Heller’s rose when she talked to ET at the Dancing with the Stars taping, saying:

I just met him the other day, and he invited some people to a soccer game. He had a suite, and we had so much fun. I think he’s amazing and adorable. He’s very cute, he’s very, very handsome. I think we have a lot in common, so you never know.

OK, they are such a hot couple, and I love that she’s putting herself out there and letting him know she’s interested in continuing to see him. She also seemed to like that she was able to connect with someone from within Bachelor Nation without having to do it on camera. Leslie continued:

I think it’s really nice, because it’s organic. You’re meeting somebody not with the cameras on you and being mic’d and all that stuff. It’s real, and I really liked him from the minute I saw him on TV, because, you know, he kind of feels like home.

All right, Jordan, it sounds like the ball’s in your court!

In addition to the above two couples, The Golden Bachelorette ’s viral star Jack Lencioni said on a podcast that he had been talking to Susan Noles (Gerry Turner’s wedding officiant and Kris Jenner doppelganger ) about setting up a date.

Will any of these new couples be discussed on the upcoming “Men Tell All” episode? I’ll be tuning in to find out. The Golden Bachelorette men’s reunion airs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 6, before the finale a week later on ABC.