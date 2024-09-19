All The Golden Bachelorette Eliminations For Joan Vassos’ Season, Updated Weekly

Spoiler alert! This story contains the eliminated contestants from the most recent episode of The Golden Bachelorette, with other possible spoilers. Episodes are available to stream with a Hulu subscription if you need to catch up.

Joan Vassos made history on September 18, with the first season of The Golden Bachelorette kicking off on the 2024 TV schedule . After self-eliminating from Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor in order to care for her daughter , the 61-year-old from Maryland is back to lead her own spinoff, embarking on a journey to find love again after losing her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer in 2021. Twenty-four men introduced themselves to Joan on premiere night, so she’s got quite a few breakups to go through before finding her second true love.

We’re here to help you keep up with all of those eliminations, tracking every rose ceremony, every date gone wrong, every tearful goodbye in The Golden Bachelorette’s first season. Whatever the reason for the dismissal, we’ll break it down right here, updating this article every week after the episode airs. Without further ado, take a look at the latest men to get sent home from Joan Vassos’ season:

Night 1 Rose Ceremony: Six Men Fail To Receive A Rose After Pulling An All-Nighter

The sleeping arrangements on The Golden Bachelorette sound pretty terrible, but there was no sleep to be had on that first night in Bachelor Mansion. The 24 contestants jockeyed for time with Joan Vassos until well after the sun rose the next morning, hoping to make enough of an impression to earn a spot in one of those bunk beds. In the end, Joan eliminated a quarter of the original cast, sending home:

Bill Hernandez

David Huff

Ken O'Brien

Pablo Gonzalez-Juana

RJ Johnson

Thomas

Unfortunately, we didn’t get enough time with these men to really get to know them. Probably getting the most screen time during The Golden Bachelorette ’s extended episode was David Huff, the rancher from Austin, Texas, who (naturally) rode in on a horse. I laughed out loud when his horse made an early exit, galloping away before David invited Joan to come meet the horse. “I think it’s gone,” she said.

Like Gerry Turner before her, Joan Vassos seemed overwhelmed at having to send anyone home on the first night (read: morning), as she stepped away to gather herself before returning to the obviously exhausted group. I can only imagine she was thinking back to her first night on The Golden Bachelor and how it must have felt to go through all that preparation and then have to leave immediately. Unfortunately for her, I don’t think these eliminations are going to get any easier.

Be sure to check back to this link each week to see who the latest cast-offs are, and if you can’t wait to find out who makes it to the end, we’ve got the alleged spoiler for how Joan Vassos’ season ends . Don’t worry, though, we won’t be giving away the ending in this story.

