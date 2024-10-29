Joan Vassos Reveals She’s Been Playing Matchmaker With Her Men And The Golden Bachelor Ladies, And This Is Why We Need Golden Paradise

We’re mere weeks away from learning who wins Joan Vassos’ heart on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette on the 2024 TV schedule , and just like with Gerry Turner’s season a year ago, Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with more than one of her suitors. Because of that, some fans are hoping the casts of the first two Golden seasons will get the opportunity to co-mingle in a Paradise-esque show. Well it turns out Joan’s gotten a jump on things, as she revealed she’s been playing matchmaker with her eliminated contestants and Gerry’s women. ABC, why are the cameras not already rolling?

The Golden Bachelor introduced us to gems like Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles (aka, the Caitlin and Kris Jenner look-alikes ), as well as Natascha Hardee, who advocated for chairs at the rose ceremonies (really, why hasn’t that happened?). Joan Vassos’ season, meanwhile, had Charles Ling and Jack Lencioni going viral and Jonathan Rone putting Chippendales dancers everywhere to shame. Forget falling in love, Joan must have been practicing her archery, because when ET asked if she planned to play cupid between the two casts, she revealed the games have already begun:

Well, I’ve already made a match. I’ve tried two, one is working. And I have one that’s about to happen. I’m making a match.

That last sentence Joan Vassos said in a teasing, sing-song voice, because she knows people like me in Bachelor Nation are dying for her to spill that tea. Unfortunately she did not name names, and that proves exactly why we need Golden Bachelor in Paradise or Golden Paradise, or heck, just let the Golden contestants join their younger counterparts when BIP Season 10 hits the 2025 TV schedule (but, you know, treat them better).

Our leading lady may be keeping tight-lipped on which of our beloved seniors are finding new love connections off-camera, but thank goodness Jack Lencioni doesn’t mind a little gossip. The Golden Bachelorette contestant told the Playing the Field podcast earlier this month that he’d been talking on the phone with Susan Noles, and the two were planning a date. As for what a night out might look like for the couple, Jack said:

I think it’ll be a beautiful idea. And maybe we get a beautiful restaurant, a little wine, a little dinner, maybe a little dancing. It’ll be all good.

Susan Noles and Jack Lencioni were both known for their cooking skills on their respective seasons, so amongst the details I’d love to know about their outing is definitely where and what they ate. Jack even mentioned the possibility of hooking up Susan’s BFF Kathy Swarts with his fellow Golden alum Gregg Lassen.

The Golden spinoffs are doing a great job at letting viewers get to know the contestants, and it’s at a point now where I would love to see more of them find the connections they went on reality TV for in the first place.

While we wait to hear about any Paradise plans for our Golden cast members, don’t miss the end of Joan Vassos’ journey, with episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription .