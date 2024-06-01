The Grey's Anatomy Boys Went Viral On TikTok For Recreating 'I'm Just Ken,' And They Really Brought The Kenergy To The OR

Grey’s Anatomy wrapped up its 20th season on Thursday with an emotional finale that included a natural disaster, some huge revelations about some of our favorite Seattle surgeons and one grand gesture involving Miranda Bailey and the interns to keep us in suspense until fall. Before all that, though, the cast showed off some major Kenergy, as the guys of Grey Sloan Memorial re-created Ryan Gosling’s viral “I’m Just Ken” performance from the Academy Awards, going viral themselves for their impassioned take on the Barbie musical number.

Chris Carmack, who plays Atticus Lincoln on Grey’s Anatomy, led the way, looking very much the part of Barbie’s companion. This is one TikTok video you just have to see for yourself:

Just like Ryan Gosling started his Oscars number sitting behind Margot Robbie, Chris Carmack — wearing a fuzzy white jacket over his pink scrubs and a rainbow-colored cowboy hat — was seated behind Camilla Luddington, who plays Link’s on-screen love interest Jo Wilson. Luddington and Natalie Morales (who joined Season 20 as Monica Beltran) gave the same classic reactions as Robbie and Billie Eilish , as Carmack stood up and continued the number with the hospital’s other Kens.

Kevin McKidd and Anthony Hill (aka Drs. Owen Hunt and Winston Ndugu) were chief amongst them, with Jake Borelli — who will end his time as Levi Schmitt in Season 21 — strumming his guitar. Niko Terho (McDreamy’s nephew, Lucas Adams) gave his signature smolder, Harry Shum Jr. (Blue Kwan) made a brief appearance, and even Richard Webber portrayer James Pickens Jr. got in on the fun.

Fans seemed to love the Barbie-inspired number, with comments including:

Okay but can we all agree that Link actually is Kenergy✨ – loupiter33

– loupiter33 I’m sorry but Kevin McKidd is the real star here😂😂😂 – bejxnf.17

– bejxnf.17 This was already fantastic but the tan line KILLED me😂 – CmndrLex

– CmndrLex This is gold. The Roller skates. The tan lines. James Pickens. No notes 👏 – bford17

– bford17 Omg so good! Levi on the gold skates though 😂😂😂😂😂 – KayBee

The boys were no doubt inspired by their co-stars, as Camilla Luddington and the Grey’s Anatomy women went full Barbie earlier this year in celebration of Jessica Capshaw’s return as Arizona Robbins.

It’s wonderful to see the cast having so much fun and making viral videos — especially ones that don’t involve them scrubbing in on real surgeries — but things may not be as “beachy” as they appear. Grey’s Anatomy will be in a new timeslot when Season 21 hits the 2024 TV schedule , and budget cuts could mean less screen time for cast members across the board. The longtime medical drama keeps losing cast members , too, with news of Midori Francis’ exit coming just days after Jake Borelli’s.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors