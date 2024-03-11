Margot Robbie And Billie Eilish's Reaction To Ryan Gosling Singing 'I'm Just Ken' Are Almost Better Than The Oscars Performance

Well folks, it happened. As the world has watched the 2024 Oscar winners crowned in real-time, the performances of the nominees for “Best Original Song” have kept the Ken-ergy up and running. And when it came time for Ryan Gosling to sing Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken,” the reactions from Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish were so hysterical, that it was almost better than the performance.

Of course, their shocked and laughing faces mirrored what basically everyone was thinking before Gosling’s song and dance number at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre really got going. After Robbie, Greta Gerwig and Eilish's amazing reactions, the pink-suited singer took the stage with several of his co-Kens from the Barbie cast, including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and Ncuti Gatwa, the Barbie theatrics really took off. And yes dear fans, the chant of “Can you feel the Ken-ergy?” was kept in the live show.

But then, out of nowhere, like a pure Oscar surprise, a new player took the field. As if it wasn’t impressive enough that “I’m Just Ken” co-writer Mark Ronson was accompanying Ryan Gosling on guitar, another killer axe showed up to seal the deal. If you were ever thinking “You know what the Oscars need? More Slash!” well then, this next photo is going to be a wish come true:

(Image credit: ABC)

Seriously though, could you keep a straight face if you were in the audience for that moment? I was for sure like Robbie during this, looking shocked and laughing so much, as Gosling belted his heart out. After a night that brought us naked John Cena and Kate McKinnon joking about sending ‘tasteful nudes’ to Steven Spielberg, one would have thought the bar was set pretty high to make the audience break with laughter. And yet at this evening’s ceremony, a shining knight did show up, and the reactions to his performance were almost better than the song itself.

This performance also made Barbie two for two when it came to amazing music moments, as Billie Eilish and Finneas' live performance of "What Was I Made For?" knocked it out of the park as well. With that tune bringing home the Best Original Song award for the 2024 Oscars, there's certainly a part of the town that was painted pink.

Along with the win, Gosling's performance and the shocked reactions from Robbie and so many others made Barbie's night excellent! And you can see it for yourself, by watching the entire performance below:

Wearing rhinestones and gloves, decked out in pink from head to toe, singing up a storm; Ryan Gosling made one of the most memorable moments at the 2024 Oscars into something truly legendary, and the hilarious reactions made it even better. Besides the competition for who takes home golden glory, that's the most anyone can really hope for when it comes to the night's honors. Mr. Gosling, if you haven't been told this already tonight, you're Ken-ough.