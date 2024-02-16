Grey’s Anatomy Went Full Barbie To Celebrate Arizona’s Return

After enduring a hard, cold fall with no new Grey’s Anatomy — or much scripted television at all , for that matter — the wait for the medical drama’s milestone 20th season is almost over. This season does appear to be shaping up to be a good one (even at a shortened 10-episode order), with Jessica Capshaw reprising her role as the fan-favorite Arizona Robbins. As happy as the Grey’s loyal were to hear the news, Capshaw’s co-star Camilla Luddington was especially thrilled, and the actresses celebrated by going full Barbie in an amazing video on social media.

Jessica Capshaw joined Grey’s Anatomy as the bubbly, roller-skating pediatric and fetal surgeon Arizona in Season 5, where she was part of some huge storylines before being written off after Season 14 . She’s back now, baby, roller skates and all, as she and Camilla Luddington — who plays Jo Wilson — lip synced to Lizzo’s “Pink” from the Barbie movie:

As a longtime Grey’s Anatomy fan, I can’t tell you how excited I am to see Jessica Capshaw back on that set, with other cast members including Caterina Scorsone, Alexis Floyd and Midori Francis making appearances in the viral Instagram post. The choice to highlight the color pink also appears to be a reference to the pink scrubs donned by Grey Sloan Memorial’s OB/GYN staffers. Could that be a hint about why Arizona is returning to Seattle?

Camilla Luddington’s “Galentine’s Day” post boasted about her “best friend” being back on set, and several of the Grey’s Anatomy past and present cast members were impressed by ladies’ social media prowess, as they commented:

This is genius! – Sarah Drew

Whaaaat?!? 😂💕🤸🏽‍♀️ – Stefania Spampinato

💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 – Caterina Scorsone

Bahaha! I gotta wear more PINK!🔥 – Chris Carmack

🥂💕 – Alexis Floyd

In addition to Jessica Capshaw, Alex Landi will also return as Nico Kim, the on-off boyfriend of Jake Borelli’s Levi Schmitt. It was also announced that Natalie Morales will join the Grey’s Anatomy universe as a guest star portraying pediatric surgeon Monica Beltran. Freddy Miyares, meanwhile, will have a recurring role in Season 20 as Dorian, a likable patient who is involved in a serious accident.

Ellen Pompeo will also be back when Season 20 kicks off, despite stepping away as a series regular last season. Debbie Allen, who executive produces Grey’s Anatomy with Pompeo, confirmed that not only will Meredith Grey be back in Seattle in the season premiere , but she will appear in four of the 10 episodes.