The Huge Amount Of Money Dr. Dre Stands To Lose If COVID Wrecks The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL Super Bowl halftime show is a hallowed event, hosting celebrities on the level of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira . The performance is planned way in advance, allowing for unforeseen surprises that could throw a wrench in the production. Unfortunately, the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show could be wrecked by COVID - and rap legend Dr. Dre could stand to lose millions of dollars.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show is set to feature one of the most star-studded lineups in the event’s long history, with trailblazing hip-hop star Dr. Dre reportedly fronting most of the necessary cash. But what happens if COVID gets in the way? According to TMZ , Dr. Dre could be out millions of dollars if the halftime show is somehow derailed by the Omicron variant.

Dr. Dre reportedly did purchase event cancellation insurance. Unfortunately for the Aftermath Entertainment CEO , that coverage doesn’t apply to COVID. His insurance policy is apparently subject to a Communicable Disease Exemption, which releases insurance companies from covering damages or losses incurred by the spread of diseases. The rule has been around since pre-COVID times, but has become increasingly relevant over the past couple of years. If the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show is put on the bench, it’s likely that Dr. Dre’s event insurance won’t reimburse him for any of the numerous expenses.

And the halftime show is stacked with big-name talent. While past shows have been built around one major star like Madonna or Bruno Mars, this year’s showstopper will find Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar all sharing the stage. The more people involved, the higher the chances of someone contracting COVID and possibly infecting others. Add the SoFi Stadium’s huge holding capacity (up to 100,000 seats for major events), and there’s an even greater risk of potential COVID exposures.

While everyone’s fingers are crossed for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show to go off without a hitch, the Straight Outta Compton producer has a massive net worth, even though the loss of millions of dollars would of course be a blow. Thanks to Dr. Dre’s music and other business endeavors, his value was most recently estimated to clock in around $820 million. Whether the show goes on or not, fans can rest assured that this isn’t the last of Dr. Dre.