The Masked Singer's Group B Finals Revealed A New Feature That Needs To Return In Season 7

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s Group B Finals. Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer had already decided on the Group A contestant heading to the finale , but still needed to wrap up Group B in order to decide who would go head-to-head with the Bull to win Season 6. Banana Split and Queen of Hearts both gave it their all, but despite a 2-1 advantage, Banana Split fell and revealed to be musician David Foster and his wife and singer Katharine McPhee . While Queen of Hearts will advance to the finale, what I’m more concerned about is whether or not a feature used in the latest episode returns in future seasons.

Banana Split and Queen of Hearts both performed on their own during the evening, but there was a twist for the second performance. Robin Thicke joined Banana Split for a duet of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing,” and Nicole Scherzinger teamed up with Queen of Hearts for a knockout performance of Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” Both performances kind of mirrored last week’s duets with special guests, but this time the panel got a chance to show their stuff.

The Masked Singer always tries a lot of new things every season, and more often than not, they flop for me. This is a case in which I want to express how cool it was to see the panel actually participate in the performances, and ensure that this was something legitimately enjoyable to watch. I can’t say the same thing about the “Take It Off” buzzer , or some of the other gimmicky challenges introduced over the years. Remember the big mystery of Season 5’s Cluedle Doo and how disappointing that reveal turned out to be ?

The panelists of The Masked Singer really carry the bulk of the episodes, but it can get dull seeing them behind the table for most if not all of the season. Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger are both great singers, so why not pull them up on stage and have them sing a tune with the contestants each season? It’s not like they have a conflict of interest, considering they have no control over the voting.

Hell, I’d even be fine with Ken Jeong going up there given the musical talents he’s displayed over the years. I’m willing to give Jenny McCarthy a shot as well, though considering it’s really hard to dig up any evidence of her singing on the internet, I’m not sure she can hang with Thicke and Scherzinger. Either way, let’s get the panel involved in more performances.