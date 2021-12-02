The Masked Singer: The Most Likely Contestants To Win Season 6 After The Group A Finals, Ranked

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6’s Group A Finals. Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer had one of its biggest showdowns in series history in the Season 6 Group A Finals as two talented contestants went head-to-head for the honor of competing in the finale. The Bull and Skunk sang their hearts out, Michael Bolton and Jesse McCartney appeared, and Nick Cannon announced that the results of the voting were among the closest in the Fox series’ history. Cannon announced Bull would head onto the Season 6 finale, and the show revealed Skunk to be singer Faith Evans .

Now, we’re on to the Group B finals, which will show Banana Split in action against Queen of Hearts. One of these three (technically four since Banana Split is a duo) will win The Masked Singer, but who stands the best chance of triumphing? Let’s break it down below, starting with who I consider the least likely contestant to win Season 6.

(Image credit: Fox)

Banana Split

Banana Split certainly benefitted from its dynamic duo of an accomplished singer and musician , but I feel reasonably certain that their run on The Masked Singer will end before the finale. The Queen of Hearts has yet to stumble in her Group B run, and while Banana Split has also performed well, history cannot be denied. To date, duos or groups have not made The Masked Singer finale, so I have to believe that trend will remain the same in Season 6.

(Image credit: Fox)

Bull

To be completely candid, I did not think the Bull deserved the win over Skunk in the Group A finale. The Masked Singer competitor stood out all season with incredible performances , but I genuinely believe the Group A Finals were some of his worst songs of the season. Granted, Skunk was also a little shaky as well, which probably led to the close vote by the audience. In either case, he definitely can bounce back in the finale and win if he gets back to that same energy and talent I’ve seen in previous weeks.

(Image credit: Fox)

Queen Of Hearts

The Masked Singer pre-tapes its entire season out in advance, and about midway through this season, I felt the edits featured Queen of Hearts a little too much. There’s just something about that, and the fact she’s a phenomenal performer, that has me thinking Queen of Hearts will be the winner of Season 6. Plus, if she’s who I think she is , then folks probably would’ve assumed she’d win from the very start. Of course, I could be completely wrong, and she gets eliminated in the finals. We’ll find out soon enough!