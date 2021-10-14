Who Are The Masked Singer's Banana Split Duo? Here's Our Best Guess

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 episode “Date Night.” Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer’s “Date Night” gave fans more clues than ever on the identities of contestants . Despite that, it’s been a challenge to guess all the contestants of Season 6, especially Cupcake, who was unmasked this week and revealed to be legendary singer Ruth Pointer. While I wasn’t quick enough to the draw to figure out her identity, I do think I have a solid guess on who the latest duo to grace the Fox series, Banana Split, may be.

Banana Split, comprised of Banana and Ice Cream respectively, are easily the top competitors of The Masked Singer Season 6. If they are who I think they are, though, that shouldn’t be a surprise as David Foster and Katharine McPhee absolutely should win this season given the immense credits between them. Here are some of the clues that pointed me in that direction and made this one of my most confident picks of Season 6.

The Silver Medal Represents Katharine McPhee’s Run On American Idol

Katharine McPhee took American Idol by storm and sparked McPheever in Season 5. Her vocal talents were noted by many, but at the end of the day, she wasn’t voted the top performer. McPhee finished runner-up in the finale to Taylor Hicks, which would explain the silver medal she received in the first clue package that The Masked Singer showed. Hopefully, she’s not doomed to have the same thing happen on this singing competition!

Katharine McPhee And David Foster Have Collaborated For A Long Time

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have a relationship that goes back further than their eventual marriage in 2019 . The two first linked up on American Idol when Foster joined as a mentor and they have continued to work together throughout her career. The two have natural chemistry, which could explain why Banana Split’s performances have been so great.

David Foster Is An Accomplished Pianist

The Banana showed during The Masked Singer that he’s a virtuoso when it comes to the keys, which is exactly in line with David Foster. Foster’s skill on the piano and as a record producer gave way to many collaborations with successful artists in his career, so it’s no surprise he’d tear it up in front of Ken Jeong and the rest of the panel .

David Foster As Banana Is Kind Of Clever?

I’m not at all sure if this is intentional, but putting David Foster as Banana is kind of funny because of the famous dessert dish bananas foster. It’s a stretch, I’ll admit, but at the same time, what other justification does The Masked Singer have for recycling the costume ? I’ll accept reusing the outfit in the name of clever wordplay, but if not, it just comes off a bit lazy. That’s coming from someone who couldn’t stitch together a tear in a shirt to save his life, though, so no shade to the costume team .