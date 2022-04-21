The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong Walked Off After Rudy Giuliani Reveal, And Fans Have Thoughts

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 7 episode “Don't Mask, Don't Tell - The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly - Round 3.” Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 7 has had its dramatic moments , though few compared to the end of the latest episode, which will likely go down as one of the show’s most memorable. The reveal was spoiled ahead of the season’s premiere due to its controversial nature, but that didn’t mean viewers weren’t watching to see Rudy Giuliani unmasked as Jack In The Box and Ken Jeong's reaction to it. Suffice it to say, there were many opinions on how the latest Season 7 elimination went down, and no one was afraid to share their feelings.

Ken Jeong was certainly one of the main points of discussion of the episode, as he and fellow panelist Robin Thicke left the stage after the interview. During the interview, however, Jeong stood with his arms crossed and a scowl on his face (when he’s typically much more joyous ), and some folks commended him for it.

Ken is FUMING and I understand #TheMaskedSingerApril 21, 2022 See more

Many critiques were obviously tied to Rudy Giuliani’s time within the administration of former President Donald Trump, and the various controversies Giuliani was involved in towards the end of the former President’s time in office. Others supported Giuliani for his participation, however, and turned the blame on Ken Jeong for not acting as he would with others on The Masked Singer.

Is this how you teach your kids to treat someone they don’t like? You acted like a spoiled brat. There’s no place for this on a family show. @kenjeong disappointed a lot of people tonight. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/3rM3pnDHI9April 21, 2022 See more

Those living in the United States are presumably well aware of how divisive politics have been over the past several years and likely could’ve seen this online discourse coming a mile away. Even Sarah Palin’s shocking reveal caused a bit of a stir, so Giuliani's involvement was quite a shock. Given that, there are definitely people who questioned why The Masked Singer included him in Season 7 at all, and agreed with Ken Jeong’s response.

Me leaving with Ken and Robin ✌🏽 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/l1N5EMqf7NApril 21, 2022 See more

When it comes to controversy, I'd argue that Ken Jeong is at the bottom of the list for panelists most likely to cause a stir. In fact, his silly guesses and shenanigans often make him the clown of The Masked Singer panel. That version of Jeong wasn't in the building after the reveal, and he got credit from some for not just doing what he usually does.

I have so much respect for @kenjeong right now for walking off. He's clearly a man of integrity. #TheMaskedSingerApril 21, 2022 See more

For those wondering, none of the panel correctly guessed Rudy Giuliani ahead of his unmasking on The Masked Singer. In fact, Nicole Scherzinger guessed he was Robert Duvall, and after the mask came off, asked Ken Jeong if it was Duvall because she didn’t recognize Giuliani. In all the discourse about Ken Jeong’s reaction, it seemed there was some consensus that Scherzinger’s response was truly bizarre.

nicole asking if rudy giuliani was robert duvall…#themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/vpcxDiaN55April 21, 2022 See more

Those with a Hulu subscription can catch the full replay of the unmasking and how it played out. Those who missed the live broadcast and don't have Hulu are in luck, as some shared the moment when Ken Jeong left the stage.

Rudy Giuliani sings "Bad to the Bone" on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, "I'm done." pic.twitter.com/nPmcTBye4mApril 21, 2022 See more

Rudy Giuliani did not post about his appearance on The Masked Singer on his social media immediately after the episode’s airing. It will be interesting to see if he or any of the panel comments on the appearance in the coming days.