The Network Cancellation Bloodbath Continues With Magnum P.I. And Now Two Fox Shows

It’s that time of the year again, TV fans. That’s right, network upfronts have returned, which is when avid viewers learn whether or not their favorite shows will be returning for the upcoming television season. This year has been particularly brutal, as a number of shows have received the ax at this point, making for a true bloodbath. Well, it now continues, as CBS’ Magnum P.I. is one of the latest to get sacked, and two Fox series received bad news as well.

Magnum P.I., a reboot of the fan-favorite ‘80s drama, was cancelled by CBS after a four-season run. As Deadline notes, of the series that were axed by the network, the Jay Hernandez-led program was the most established. Other shows dropped from the Paramount Global-owned network this year include B Positive and United States of Al (both of which were canned after two seasons) and Good Sam and How We Roll, which were both in their first seasons.

The powers that be over at Fox are now only beginning to carve out their programming for the 2022-2023 TV season, but the network has already cut a couple of freshman shows. Our Kind of People and Pivoting have officially met their ends, according to The Hollywood Reporter . In some ways, there were already signs of danger for the former series, which was executive produced by Empire and Star creator Lee Daniels. The drama was given a reduced freshman run last fall, and that was also the case with fellow newbie The Big Leap (which was axed back in March). They simply add to the growing list of other TV offerings that were cancelled after one season in 2022 .

As of right now, there are plenty of other series on Fox who face uncertain futures like Mayim Bialik’s sitcom Call Me Kat and fellow live-action comedy Welcome to Flatch. Even established dramas The Resident, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have yet to officially get the greenlight for more episodes.

This year has also been incredibly rough for The CW, which is not typically known for cutting so much of its content at one time. The fan-favorite network has cut a multitude of shows this year, including Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Dynasty, Naomi, In the Dark, The 4400, Roswell, New Mexico, Charmed and Legacies (which was part of the Vampire Diaries franchise). The creator of the last show in that lineup, Julie Plec, even went so far as to compare the massive programming changes to the “Red Wedding” from Game of Thrones.

With all of the moves that have been made thus far, it’s somewhat hard to believe that there are still more to come. Viewers are sure to be waiting with bated breath to see if their TV favorites manage to snag berths for the upcoming year. We’ll see who does and doesn’t manage to escape the fates of CBS’ Magnum P.I. and Fox’s two freshman series.